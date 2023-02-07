Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHNT-TV
Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention
People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton took this opportunity to talk with Dr. Kaushik K. Jain about heart disease prevention. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News...
WHNT-TV
Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress | Feb. 9, 2023 5 p.m.
More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street. Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress …. More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street. Several Projects in Progress in Downtown Decatur …. More than 50 million dollars of development...
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
WHNT-TV
Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder
A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
WHNT-TV
Mardi Gras Coming to Mid City
It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City. It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
WHNT-TV
Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting | Feb. 10, 2023, 7:00 a.m.
Keith has called the last week the longest of his life and apologized to city employees, his family, and the community for what has happened. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting …. Keith has called the last week the longest of his life and apologized to city employees,...
WHNT-TV
Night to Shine Returns to the Shoals
For the first time since 2020, the night to shine event is back in person here in Muscle Shoals. For the first time since 2020, the night to shine event is back in person here in Muscle Shoals. Main Weather (10 p.m., 2/10/23) History of Old Town Decatur (10 p.m.,...
WHNT-TV
Paracycling World Cup Heading to The Rocket City
Huntsville will host an exciting event in a few months over Memorial Day weekend and you can be part of it. Huntsville will host an exciting event in a few months over Memorial Day weekend and you can be part of it. Main Weather (10 p.m., 2/10/23) History of Old...
thebamabuzz.com
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
WHNT-TV
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
WAFF
New hospital-based detox center in Muscle Shoals ‘will save lives’
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Those struggling with addiction in the Muscle Shoals area now have a new place to seek treatment at the area’s only hospital-based detox center. Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Medical Detox at North Alabama Shoals Hospital Timothy Brennan explains why a place like this will be a game changer.
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
myjrpaper.com
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
Comments / 0