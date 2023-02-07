ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

WHNT-TV

Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention

People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton took this opportunity to talk with Dr. Kaushik K. Jain about heart disease prevention.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress | Feb. 9, 2023 5 p.m.

More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder

A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death.
ARDMORE, AL
WHNT-TV

Mardi Gras Coming to Mid City

It may not be "Mardi Gras" just yet, but the celebration is now in full swing here in the Rocket City.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.

If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Night to Shine Returns to the Shoals

For the first time since 2020, the night to shine event is back in person here in Muscle Shoals.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT-TV

Paracycling World Cup Heading to The Rocket City

Huntsville will host an exciting event in a few months over Memorial Day weekend and you can be part of it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
JASPER, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

New hospital-based detox center in Muscle Shoals ‘will save lives’

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Those struggling with addiction in the Muscle Shoals area now have a new place to seek treatment at the area’s only hospital-based detox center. Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Medical Detox at North Alabama Shoals Hospital Timothy Brennan explains why a place like this will be a game changer.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
FLORENCE, AL

