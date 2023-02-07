Read full article on original website
Public Occurrences 02.11.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:29 a.m. Thursday - Richard Damon Hagan II, 36, of 7446 E. South Barbee Drive, Pierceton, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash and false informing. Bond: $500. • 11:09 a.m. Thursday -...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 400 block West Tanya Avenue, North Webster. Officers investigated a protective order violation. 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 300 block Smith Street, Leesburg. Representatives for Norfolk Southern Railroad reported a hit-and-run accident resulting...
Public Occurrences 2.10.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:58 a.m. Wednesday - Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:11 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Whitaker, 32, of 72833 CR 29, #27, Syracuse, arrested...
Driver, passenger accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver and passenger were charged for possession of cocaine and marijuana after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer witnessed a black 2009 Ford SUV...
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart
St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
Cameras Lead to Shoplifting Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - Within minutes, a La Porte woman allegedly pushed two shopping carts full of merchandise out of Walmart without paying for the items. It took a couple of days, but police were able to make an arrest. Danielle Faulkenburg, 33, is charged in La Porte Superior Court...
New Haven police search for suspect after 2 ‘valuable’ packages stolen
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) asked the public for information regarding a suspect who stole “valuable” packages from the porch of a local residence. According to the NHPD, two “valuable packages” were stolen from a residence in the Tanglewood...
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
Water main break forms a sinkhole in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- A water main break resulted in a sinkhole near the intersection of Lynn Street and Borley Avenue Friday. Mayor Dave Wood shared a photo via Twitter as crews worked to repair the roadway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was injured. Emergency repair work is expected to...
One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
Counterfeit money hits Elkhart businesses
Counterfeit money is hitting Elkhart businesses and it passes several tests. One bank has detected $250 in fake money this week. The scammers are using real $10 bills reprinted as $50 bills or $100 bills, meaning they will pass the pen test which turns fake bills black. Some restaurants have...
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 10, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 10, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Chiqueal Baker is wanted for Theft, Robbery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and multiple misdemeanor warrants. Reginald Townsend is wanted...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
