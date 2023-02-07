Tiffany Kenny has been promoted to vice president of marketing and consumer sales at Trefethen Family Vineyards in Napa Valley. “Tiffany has established herself as a key member of our leadership team, and this promotion reflects our confidence in her ability to have an even greater impact on our business going forward. Her marketing acumen will allow us to enhance the communication of our iconic brand across all channels, and we expect her to discover synergies across the other departments under her management, including our superlative hospitality programs,” CEO Jon Ruel stated.

NAPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO