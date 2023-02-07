Read full article on original website
Redwood Credit Union pursues new branch in Mendocino County city
A new Redwood Credit Union location is being proposed at the former site of Dragon's Lair at the corner of Main and Perkins streets in Ukiah, city documents show. According to a recent list of projects prepared by Planning Department staff, an application has been made for a major site development Permit for construction of a new 4,557-square-foot credit union facility at 101 S. Main St.
California North Coast agencies wonder what to do with all the wood waste
As California ramps up attempts to reduce woodland fuels for destructive wildfires a parallel effort has been emerging to both keep that woody waste out of landfills and perhaps help with the state’s need for always-on renewable energy. In Marin County, a coalition of clean-energy, waste and natural-resources organizations...
California North Coast wine grape crop value up 11% in 2022
A continued surge in Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon grape pricing, plus renewed demand for higher-quality sauvignon blanc fruit, helped lift the value of the North Coast wine grape crop last year 11.8%, according to a federal report released Friday. Grower revenue for Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties in 2022...
Sonoma County purchases 10 all-electric buses as public transit moves toward a zero-emission fleet
Sonoma County has purchased 10 new electric transit buses, marking the biggest shift yet for its transit agency away from fossil fuel and toward an entirely zero-emission fleet, one of the North Bay’s largest. The new electric buses will replace 10 gas-powered buses now in use in the 49-bus...
North Bay cannabis operators back California bill to allow food, music at dispensaries
A bill introduced into the state Legislature this month would allow marijuana dispensaries to create a bar-like atmosphere where people could enjoy cannabis in any form, get a bite to eat, have a non-alcoholic drink, and listen to music, all at the same time. “It would be similar to a...
Napa’s The Mill Keeper names new winemaker
Ross Dawkins is the new winemaker for The Mill Keeper, a Napa-based winery founded in 2021. “We are thrilled to have a winemaker on board with experience as robust and diversified as Ross,” said owner Tom Gamble. “Ross’ winemaking style elevates freshness and vibrancy to create truly delicious wines that celebrate the everyday. That is what The Mill Keeper is all about.”
The solar panels deliver a message at Santa Rosa church
Congregants at a Santa Rosa church may not realize what makes their facility’s new solar panels special — unless they look from above, so to speak. Bayside Church’s panels are arranged in the shape of a cross on the roof. “The solar photovoltaic system was installed in...
Napa Valley winery Trefethen promotes Kenny to marketing exec
Tiffany Kenny has been promoted to vice president of marketing and consumer sales at Trefethen Family Vineyards in Napa Valley. “Tiffany has established herself as a key member of our leadership team, and this promotion reflects our confidence in her ability to have an even greater impact on our business going forward. Her marketing acumen will allow us to enhance the communication of our iconic brand across all channels, and we expect her to discover synergies across the other departments under her management, including our superlative hospitality programs,” CEO Jon Ruel stated.
Marin County’s Buck Institute conducts human trial on dietary supplement
In its first human clinical trial, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato is studying the effects of a dietary supplement on aging. "This first-ever human clinical trial is a landmark event at the Buck Institute," said Buck Institute chief executive Eric Verdin. "This effort is an important advance in its own right, but it is also a seed to grow the expertise and capabilities to accelerate unlocking the potential of Buck science to improve human health."
Black wine professionals in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino counties share their stories of grit and grace
In Sonoma County, among more than 400 wineries, only a handful have a Black vintner at the helm. That singularity plays out across the U.S., where fewer than 60 wineries are operated by Blacks, according to Statista, an online platform specializing in market data. According to Dan Glover, founder of...
Russian River Brewing Co. releases Pliny the Younger to restaurants, bars
Pliny the Younger, Russian River Brewing Co.’s ultra-coveted, limited-release Triple IPA, is springing up at bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area and beyond — six weeks ahead of the in-person release slated for next month at Russian River’s brewpubs. It’s the second year in a row...
A daughter’s TikTok of her pensive father in his empty Santa Rosa restaurant went viral. Now customers are finally coming
Lee’s Noodle House Address: 1010 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa 95403 Phone: 707-523-2358 Hours: Sunday-Monday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., closed Saturdays Website: leenoodlehouse.com. The clip lasts all of seven seconds. The video shows Vuong Lee, wearing a red winter jacket, leaning on the counter of his empty Hopper Avenue restaurant in...
