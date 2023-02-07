Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Work-Based Learning Spotlight: The Lab
Student’s Job Title: Marketing/Social Media Intern. What are your job responsibilities: My job duties are to post on our social media accounts, and keep them updated. To create these posts, I gather content of the repair technicians fixing devices. I also do little jobs such as cleaning and taking out the trash to be helpful.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippecanoe Valley Names Valedictorians And Salutatorian
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley High School announced its valedictorians for the 2022-23 school year are Molly Moriarty and Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood, and salutatorian is Abigail "Abby" Bowers. Molly is the daughter Jenny and Steve Moriarty. She said being co-valedictorian is cool knowing all of her hard work...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Deadline
The deadline to accept applications for the Mary Jane Miller Scholarship program is April 1. Applications are available at the counselor’s office of all Kosciusko County high schools and Lake City Bank Wealth Advisory Group, 202 E. Center St.,?Warsaw. The Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Trust was established by Mary...
Comments / 0