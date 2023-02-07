Read full article on original website
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters were treated to an evening of free bowling and pizza Tuesday thanks to a bowling party funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun match...
Public Occurrences 02.11.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:29 a.m. Thursday - Richard Damon Hagan II, 36, of 7446 E. South Barbee Drive, Pierceton, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash and false informing. Bond: $500. • 11:09 a.m. Thursday -...
Public Occurrences 2.10.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:58 a.m. Wednesday - Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:11 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Whitaker, 32, of 72833 CR 29, #27, Syracuse, arrested...
Lakeland Art To Open With Marcadis And Dulik
The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery will open March 1 with exhibiting artist Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis. Dulik is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens and, at times, finger painting. Her own lyrical figuration creates a powerful impact with use of bold color and whimsical elements, according to a news release from Lakeland Art Association. This is her own personal brand of painting that highlights color through the introduction of graffitism.
Tecomet Culture Team Donates To AWL
Tecomet employees, led by their Culture Committee team, held a “stuff the bus” with pet food event for the Animal Welfare League donating over $1,000 in supplies and money. The event was promoted in advance to Tecomet employees and the community. “As members of the Culture Committee team,...
Bethel University Presents 2023 Festival Of Jazz Feb. 18
MISHAWAKA – Tickets are on sale now for the first annual Festival of Jazz Closing Concert and Award Ceremony, which will be Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Everest-Rohrer Auditorium. Throughout the entire day on Feb. 18, area high school jazz bands will gather to perform, learn and...
Bomy’s Holding Blood Drive March 13
Bomy's Authentic Indian Food will hold a blood drive with a proposed date of March 13. The restaurant will be offering free food and fresh-squeezed juice to participants, according to a news release. Registration is required. You can sign up by calling Kuldeep Singh Bomy at 516-513-4933 or by stopping...
The Barns At Nappanee Is On The Hunt
NAPPANEE - The Barns at Nappanee is on the hunt and they need you. This year marks the 61st annual festival. The event is taking place Aug. 3-5 with festival hours being Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; and Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary Launches A WCS Mission-Driven Coffee Shop
Rachel Jensen, a special education teacher at Jefferson STEM Elementary, recently started up a student-run coffee shop called “The Happy Bean Coffee Shop.”. Students will take teacher orders and create a budget of supplies, along with practicing important social and organizational skills, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake, at the age of 61. He was born on Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou Greenleaf Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan passed away.
Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Deadline
The deadline to accept applications for the Mary Jane Miller Scholarship program is April 1. Applications are available at the counselor’s office of all Kosciusko County high schools and Lake City Bank Wealth Advisory Group, 202 E. Center St.,?Warsaw. The Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Trust was established by Mary...
Lilly Center Art Contest Accepting Submissions
WINONA LAKE – The Lilly Center’s art contest returns for the 2022-23 school year. Kosciusko County students in grades 4-12 are invited to submit art following this year’s theme: Imagining Life at the Lake: Past & Future. Submissions to the art contest may be dropped off at...
The Barns Collecting Fabric
NAPPANEE - The Barns at Nappanee is taking the time to make community a priority. In the months leading up to the Arts, Crafts & Music Festival, The Barns will be collecting fabric for the annual quilt give-away. The quilt used to be made in the historic school house on...
WCHS Band and Orchestra Students Receive 17 Gold Ratings
The Warsaw Community High School orchestra and band students achieved outstanding results at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) District Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, which took place at NorthWood High School in Nappanee, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools. The Tigers Pride had a...
Frederick J. Anderson
WABASH – Frederick J. Anderson, 64, of rural Peru, Ind., died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on Oct. 28, 1958, in Wabash, to Herbert James and Mary Jane Purdy Anderson. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Northfield High School and received...
Stephen ‘Steve’ Cartwright
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian Hoodelmier Cartwright in 1977; she survives.
Shawn A. Collins
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Tippecanoe Valley, Marian Ready For Regional Battle
Tippecanoe Valley, the last remaining girls basketball team in the Times-Union coverage area, will continue its postseason run Saturday afternoon at Jimtown High School in one of two games that will crown regional champions. The Lady Vikings (21-3, 9-0 Three Rivers Conference) will face the tough task of going up...
Tippecanoe Valley Names Valedictorians And Salutatorian
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley High School announced its valedictorians for the 2022-23 school year are Molly Moriarty and Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood, and salutatorian is Abigail "Abby" Bowers. Molly is the daughter Jenny and Steve Moriarty. She said being co-valedictorian is cool knowing all of her hard work...
John J. Jewell
MENTONE – John J. Jewell, 68, Akron, died at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence. John was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Plymouth, to Lee George and Sarah Margaret Ogden Jewell. He was married on Aug. 25, 1979, in the Grace United Church of Christ of Culver, to Rhonda Yazel; she survives.
