Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake, at the age of 61. He was born on Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou Greenleaf Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan passed away.

