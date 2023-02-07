Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege
A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
KCJJ
IC man accused of burglarizing business next door to his employer
Iowa City Police say a burglary suspect broke into the business located next door to his employer and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. According to arrest records, 53-year-old Shane Hauser of East Burlington Street broke into Edwards Painting on Stevens Drive just after 4:45am on January 21st. Police say Hauser had just finished up a food service shift downtown when he returned to his employer’s office on Stevens Drive, which is next door to Edwards Painting.
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to hit-and-run accidents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries. At approximately 5:23 p.m. Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a hit and run, police...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
KCJJ
Armed Coralville man arrested after North Liberty police chase
An armed Coralville man has been arrested after a police chase in North Liberty. North Liberty Police say officers attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee just before noon Tuesday on West Penn Street. The vehicle reportedly had a dirty rear window which obscured the temporary DOT tag, the left turn signal was left on for several blocks, and the driver appeared to be thrashing around inside the car.
977wmoi.com
Take the Temptation Away, Lock Up Personal Belongings
In this day and age, you can never be too secure. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards reminds residents to lock up their houses, garages, cars, and take personal belongings inside:. “We run into situations sometimes where large amounts of cash or firearms are left unsecured in a car and they...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
KWQC
Plea hearing set for Clinton 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting man
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A formal plea hearing is scheduled for April 13 for a Clinton 18-year-old charged in the shooting death of a man in July. Kyler Jay Andresen, charged with first-degree murder, will plead guilty to second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison, according to a signed plea agreement filed Thursday in Clinton County District Court.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with hitting squad car during eluding incident
An Iowa City man was arrested on warrants stemming from a January incident where he allegedly drove backwards to strike a patrol car during an eluding incident. A Johnson County deputy stopped 24-year-old Junior Mulumba of the Quarters apartment complex on southbound Highway 218 just after 11pm January 13th for unsafe driving. After a short conversation, Mulumba reportedly started to drive away, and a short pursuit ensued. He allegedly failed to yield to lights and sirens signaling him to stop. Authorities also state that Mulumba drove backwards and struck a deputy’s squad car, causing damage.
KWQC
Deputies respond to single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday morning Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown that left one injured. Michael J. Starr, 48, was found ejected from a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field on the north side of Spring Hill Road, according to deputies. Starr was airlifted by MedForce to the University of Iowa Trauma Center, where deputies say Starr is currently in stable condition.
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
KWQC
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.
voiceofmuscatine.com
The search continues for individual last seen in Muscatine
The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) has issued a reminder to the public that it has been over 100 days since the disappearance of Trevor Wixom. Trevor was last seen on October 19, 2022 in the area around Kum & Go on Cedar Street. Since the individual was reported missing, the MPD has received several tips from the public, but Wixom has not been located.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
UPDATE: Michelle McCune is in custody. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
KCRG.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
KWQC
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down. The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974. The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the...
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents. Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to...
Comments / 0