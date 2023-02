‘Super Bloopers’ with FOX21 News for Super Bowl LVII. 'Super Bloopers' with FOX21 News for Super Bowl LVII. Learn about the two dogs from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region who were featured in the Puppy Bowl XIX. Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek. Shelter...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO