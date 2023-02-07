ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Troop 715 Participates In Derby

Scout Troop 715 in Warsaw participated in the Klondike Derby Saturday, Feb. 4, alongside other troops in the area. The competition consisted of multiple outdoor challenges in below freezing temperatures to test their outdoor preparedness, skill and teamwork. Challenges included a sled race, klondike bowling, emergency shelter building, wildlife Tracks identification and sled balance.
Two Vehicles Involved in Plymouth Accident

The Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire and EMS were called to a two vehicle accident Friday, February 10 just before 11 a.m. ET at the intersection of Oak Drive and Jim Neu Drive in Plymouth. Police say a 2011 Chevrolet driven by Bridget Scutchfield of Plymouth was stopped at...
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
Water main break forms a sinkhole in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- A water main break resulted in a sinkhole near the intersection of Lynn Street and Borley Avenue Friday. Mayor Dave Wood shared a photo via Twitter as crews worked to repair the roadway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was injured. Emergency repair work is expected to...
Public Occurrences 02.11.23

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:29 a.m. Thursday - Richard Damon Hagan II, 36, of 7446 E. South Barbee Drive, Pierceton, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash and false informing. Bond: $500. • 11:09 a.m. Thursday -...
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
William Franklin Green

COLUMBIA CITY – William Franklin Green, 64, of South Whitley, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Born on June 24, 1958, in Leighton, Pa., he was the son of Floyd R. and Norma R. Bower Green. Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1976. He later attended Terra State Community College.
Public Occurrences 2.10.23

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:58 a.m. Wednesday - Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:11 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Whitaker, 32, of 72833 CR 29, #27, Syracuse, arrested...
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant

MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
Bomy’s Holding Blood Drive March 13

Bomy's Authentic Indian Food will hold a blood drive with a proposed date of March 13. The restaurant will be offering free food and fresh-squeezed juice to participants, according to a news release. Registration is required. You can sign up by calling Kuldeep Singh Bomy at 516-513-4933 or by stopping...
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
Tecomet Culture Team Donates To AWL

Tecomet employees, led by their Culture Committee team, held a “stuff the bus” with pet food event for the Animal Welfare League donating over $1,000 in supplies and money. The event was promoted in advance to Tecomet employees and the community. “As members of the Culture Committee team,...
Commissioners: $15K jail settlement for broken leg doesn’t cover $80K in medical costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As settlements go, the $15,000 payout to a 55-year-old woman whose leg was broken at the Allen County Jail is high for the county. On Friday, county attorney Spencer Feighner told WANE 15 at the Allen County Commissioners’ weekly meeting that while there have been higher monetary settlements, this one is one of the more costly. The settlement was unanimously approved.
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
Animals Killed In Milford Barn Fire

MILFORD - Some animals were lost during a barn fire in Milford Tuesday morning. Some time before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Milford Fire Department received the initial call to 2246 W. CR 1350N, Milford, according to Milford Fire Chief Virgil Sharp. According to county records, the property is owned by...
