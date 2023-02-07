Read full article on original website
Shawn A. Collins
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Shirley Ann Priser
Shirley Ann Priser, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward passed away when Shirley was an infant and was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
Shirley Scott
BOURBON – Shirley Scott, age 69, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Plymouth. Shirley was born on Feb. 5, 1954, to Jim and Dottie Conley Allen in Salyersville, Ky. She was a resident of Tippecanoe most of her life. She married Robert Scott on Dec. 7, 1995. She was a homemaker and retired from Big Boy Products hitch manufacturing. She attended New Vision Church of Winona Lake. She loved spending time with her family and she loved her cats.
Sheryl A. Bradshaw
Sheryl A. Bradshaw, of North Webster, passed away surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 53. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born in Sturgis, Mich., on Aug. 26, 1969, the daughter of Doug and Barbara Goodsell Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May of 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.
Stephen ‘Steve’ Cartwright
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian Hoodelmier Cartwright in 1977; she survives.
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake, at the age of 61. He was born on Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou Greenleaf Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan passed away.
John J. Jewell
MENTONE – John J. Jewell, 68, Akron, died at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence. John was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Plymouth, to Lee George and Sarah Margaret Ogden Jewell. He was married on Aug. 25, 1979, in the Grace United Church of Christ of Culver, to Rhonda Yazel; she survives.
Wilma M. Ruch
Wilma M. Ruch, 88, of Milford, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born July 14, 1934, in New Paris, to Manas and Kate Borkholder. On May 16, 1959, she married Robert “Hap” Ruch, who proceeded her in death in 2000.
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters were treated to an evening of free bowling and pizza Tuesday thanks to a bowling party funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun match...
Frederick J. Anderson
WABASH – Frederick J. Anderson, 64, of rural Peru, Ind., died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on Oct. 28, 1958, in Wabash, to Herbert James and Mary Jane Purdy Anderson. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Northfield High School and received...
Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Deadline
The deadline to accept applications for the Mary Jane Miller Scholarship program is April 1. Applications are available at the counselor’s office of all Kosciusko County high schools and Lake City Bank Wealth Advisory Group, 202 E. Center St.,?Warsaw. The Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Trust was established by Mary...
William Franklin Green
COLUMBIA CITY – William Franklin Green, 64, of South Whitley, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Born on June 24, 1958, in Leighton, Pa., he was the son of Floyd R. and Norma R. Bower Green. Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1976. He later attended Terra State Community College.
Tippecanoe Valley Names Valedictorians And Salutatorian
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley High School announced its valedictorians for the 2022-23 school year are Molly Moriarty and Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood, and salutatorian is Abigail "Abby" Bowers. Molly is the daughter Jenny and Steve Moriarty. She said being co-valedictorian is cool knowing all of her hard work...
Bethel University Presents 2023 Festival Of Jazz Feb. 18
MISHAWAKA – Tickets are on sale now for the first annual Festival of Jazz Closing Concert and Award Ceremony, which will be Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Everest-Rohrer Auditorium. Throughout the entire day on Feb. 18, area high school jazz bands will gather to perform, learn and...
Public Occurrences 02.11.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:29 a.m. Thursday - Richard Damon Hagan II, 36, of 7446 E. South Barbee Drive, Pierceton, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash and false informing. Bond: $500. • 11:09 a.m. Thursday -...
Troop 715 Participates In Derby
Scout Troop 715 in Warsaw participated in the Klondike Derby Saturday, Feb. 4, alongside other troops in the area. The competition consisted of multiple outdoor challenges in below freezing temperatures to test their outdoor preparedness, skill and teamwork. Challenges included a sled race, klondike bowling, emergency shelter building, wildlife Tracks identification and sled balance.
Grace College Inducts 26 Students Into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE — Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year, Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country, according to a news release from Grace College.
Public Occurrences 2.10.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:58 a.m. Wednesday - Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:11 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Whitaker, 32, of 72833 CR 29, #27, Syracuse, arrested...
The Barns At Nappanee Is On The Hunt
NAPPANEE - The Barns at Nappanee is on the hunt and they need you. This year marks the 61st annual festival. The event is taking place Aug. 3-5 with festival hours being Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; and Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bomy’s Holding Blood Drive March 13
Bomy's Authentic Indian Food will hold a blood drive with a proposed date of March 13. The restaurant will be offering free food and fresh-squeezed juice to participants, according to a news release. Registration is required. You can sign up by calling Kuldeep Singh Bomy at 516-513-4933 or by stopping...
