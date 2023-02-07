Sheryl A. Bradshaw, of North Webster, passed away surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 53. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born in Sturgis, Mich., on Aug. 26, 1969, the daughter of Doug and Barbara Goodsell Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May of 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO