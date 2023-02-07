Read full article on original website
Peach Festival looking for parade entries, entertainers, and more
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Johnston South Carolina Peach Blossom Festival is right around the corner, and they’re looking for parade entries, and entertainers to be apart of the event. This years festival is happening on May 6, 2023, in historic downtown Johnston. Every year the town welcomes locals and visitors alike to find what […]
Joyce Hair Dalton
BAMBERG - Joyce Hair Dalton, 85, the wife of the late Dr. John N. Dalton, passed away on February 7, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Barnwell County on January 23, 1938 to the late Benjamin Franklin Hair and Meta Laird Hair Zissett. She graduated from Blackville...
Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser to help others
After years of wearing two heart assisting devices, three open heart surgeries, and miraculous heart and kidney transplant, Wayne is now wanting to help others with his foundation, Heart to Heart 911 Inc.
Evans Middle School apologizes for release of ‘improper assignment’ on LGBTQ discrimination
Evans Middle School has issued a letter of apology to parents after erroneously releasing what they say was an 'improper assignment' to students, related to LGBTQ issues and discrimination.
Charles Gooding
BARNWELL - There will be a private family service for Charles Keith Gooding, 71, of Barnwell, who passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Carolina ALS chapter 130 Gardners Circle PMB, Johns Island, S.C. 29455 for the fight of (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
South Carolina's Eudora Wildlife Safari Park offers drive-thru family fun
SALLEY, S.C. — Upstate animal lovers looking for a fun family trip are just a couple of hours away from the closest thing to a South Carolina safari. Eudora Wildlife Safari Park, in the Aiken County town of Salley, is just 138 miles — or just more than two hours — away from Greenville. And it's just 45 miles from Lexington, where the Very Local streaming show "Eat, Play, Stay" focused an entire episode.
Wren Brantlee Hiers born January 3, 2023
Justin and Briana Hiers of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Wren Brantlee Hiers. She was born on January 3, 2023 at 6:42 p.m. at Piedmont Hospital in Augusta, Ga. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. ‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after …. A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a...
Lewis Edward Kemp
NEW YORK - Lewis Edward Kemp was born in Blackville, South Carolina to Ulysses and Essie Mae Kemp on May 13, 1940. He was the fourth of five children and the youngest son. His brothers, Elijah and Shelly, predeceased him. Lew was educated in the South Carolina school system. He...
Patricia Birt, Anthony Chavis engaged
Charlie and Darlene Birt of Olar are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Birt of Olar, to Anthony Chavis of Blackville. He is the son of Mike and Paula Chavis of Blackville. The bride-elect is a 2017 graduate of Blackville-Hilda High School and a 2020 graduate of...
More than 40 years of loving God and loving people
Dr. Stephen Marshall Burnette, known as Pastor Steve, retired from full-time pastoral ministry on January 31, 2023. He preached his last sermon at First Baptist Church of Williston on Sunday, January 29 and celebrated with loved ones afterwards with a luncheon. He retired after more than 40 years in the ministry at churches across South Carolina, including the past nine years at FBC Williston. He also was previously pastor of FBC Barnwell for about 15 years.
Ruth Stover
BARNWELL - Funeral services for Ruth Mae Hooley Stover, 72, of Barnwell, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Edisto Mennonite Church, 6614 Farrells Road, Branchville, S.C. 29432; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Memorial contributions may be given to Edisto Mennonite Church, care of Aden Diem, 1942 Thunder Road, Olar, S.C. 29843. Pallbearers will be Wendell, Conrad, Dwayne and Wesley Stover, Brian Weaver and Derrick Stover.
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
‘We just want her home’: Aiken family searches for epileptic 14-year-old
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is searching for their 14-year-old daughter who suffers from epilepsy and has been missing since Wednesday. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the child has been listed as a runaway or missing. According to the family, Elena Hinson, 14, was...
Two shot, one dead at Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, one […]
Douglas "Doug" Stewart Hightower Sr.
ULMER - Douglas Stewart (Doug) Hightower Sr., age 69, husband of Brenda Brant Hightower, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home. Mr. Hightower was a native of Bamberg County. Son of the late Charles Wesley and Marie Spires Hightower. He was a retired heating and cooling technician and a member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church. He was a hard-working family man that always placed his family first.
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
Vivian Murphy Lott
BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Vivian Murphy Lott, 92, of Blackville, were held at 2 o’clock p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Carl Kleinholz officiating; burial was in the Blackville Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Memorial contributions may be given to the Blackville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 365, Blackville, S.C. 29817. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Day Break of Aiken and Edisto Hospice of Orangeburg for all of the love, care, and concern that they have shown Mrs. Vivian. A special thank you to her caregivers, Mary Ann Reed and Richie Jenkins.
