Pine City boys basketball team hosted Braham on Tuesday night. Both teams came into this game off a loss, and hoping to improve their conference record. The Bombers were able to hold down the high flying Dragon offense for a moment and held a 9-5 lead. Braham seemed to be holding all the cards. Sooner than later that high flying offense got its kickstart and began scoring at will. Pine City went on a 14-0 run to help them to a 19-9 lead. They controlled the rest of the 1st half, building on their lead. They would go into halftime up 45-21.

PINE CITY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO