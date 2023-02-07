Read full article on original website
Dragons Defend Home Court Against Braham
Pine City boys basketball team hosted Braham on Tuesday night. Both teams came into this game off a loss, and hoping to improve their conference record. The Bombers were able to hold down the high flying Dragon offense for a moment and held a 9-5 lead. Braham seemed to be holding all the cards. Sooner than later that high flying offense got its kickstart and began scoring at will. Pine City went on a 14-0 run to help them to a 19-9 lead. They controlled the rest of the 1st half, building on their lead. They would go into halftime up 45-21.
Benzen, Jones Honored for Actions During Braham Bus Garage Fire
Two employees of the City of Braham have received commendation letters for their actions during the fire at the Braham bus garage. Braham Police Chief Kevin Stahl wrote one for Public Works employee Jeff Jones. According to Stahl, Jones was working in a bobcat when he noticed the building on fire the morning of January 17.
Peterson Enters Guilty Plea in Isanti County Murder Case
The Isanti County man charged with the murder of 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven entered a petition to plead guilty earlier this month. Richard Peterson was charged with second-degree murder and felony interference with a dead body or scene of death after Vangrinsven's body was discovered in 2021. Peterson entered the...
