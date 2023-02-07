Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S.Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3-ranked LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
theadvocate.com
See where LSU Tigers are ranked in first reveal of NCAA women's tournament top 16 seeds
The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds for the NCAA tournament Thursday night, with the LSU Tigers coming in as the No 5 overall seed. LSU’s seeding placed the Tigers as the No. 2 seed in Seattle regional 4 behind top-seeded Connecticut. South Carolina,...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
theadvocate.com
LSU softball opens season with win over New Mexico. Here's how they did it.
Opening night at Tiger Park brought the crowd, hits and the energy for LSU. The Tigers pounded out 16 hits and Ali Kilponen allowed only five in an 11-3 victory over New Mexico before an announced crowd of 1,867. LSU’s two newest players — transfers Karli Petty and Hannah Carson...
blufftontoday.com
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
Predicting LSU-South Carolina: Who wins the SEC showdown?
Only one unbeaten D-I basketball team will be left after Sunday. But will it be No. 1 South Carolina and Aliyah Boston or No. 3 LSU and Angel Reese?
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
klax-tv.com
LSU Womens Basketball Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN. After winning three games in six...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family are now members of – of part […]
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball's Cade Beloso explains decision to come back for fifth year
LSU fifth-year senior first baseman/second baseman tore his ACL before the first game of the season last year and was out for season. "It was a no-brainer— that’s not how I wanted to end my LSU career," Beloso said. Beloso, who has played both first base and designated...
theadvocate.com
LSU has trouble putting the ball in the basket again; Tigers drop 11th game in a row
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Scoring droughts have been an all-too-common occurrence for the LSU basketball team for much of the season. It happened again Wednesday night as the inability to put together enough sustained runs was a major factor in the Tigers’ 11th consecutive loss. This time, Mississippi State...
theadvocate.com
Paul Skenes becomes the latest LSU baseball player to pledge NIL money to charity
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has decided to use his image for a cause close to his heart. Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, announced on Wednesday night that he will pledge $10 for every strikeout to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
theadvocate.com
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
theadvocate.com
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
theadvocate.com
Comeback kids: Young roster leads Panthers to key win, share of 6-3A lead
You can call it a comeback story if you like. But for Glen Oaks girls basketball coach Sean Beauchamp, the story is unfinished. A Panthers squad led by sophomores claimed a 66-62 victory over Parkview Baptist on Tuesday night to force a three-way tie atop the District 6-3A standings. “We’re...
theadvocate.com
Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title
Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
NOLA.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
