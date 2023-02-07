Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in GeorgiaKristen WaltersPooler, GA
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Historic Preservation Commission releases goals for 2023
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Historic Preservation Commission on Tybee Island works hard to maintain several historic districts and properties. The commission says they accomplished a lot this past year and they have new goals set for 2023. There are three national historic districts on the island: the Strand...
East Coast's biggest ‘ship-to-shore’ cranes arrive with fanfare at the Port of Savannah
It's a daily occurrence for big cargo ships to sail past downtown Savannah's busy River Street en route to the bustling port upstream, but Thursday's vessel was different — and its haul, historic. Four massive white cranes — transported by a yellow heavy load carrier named BigLift Baffin —...
wtoc.com
Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
City of Savannah offers 4 new glass recycling drop-off sites
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling. In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January. In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at […]
wtoc.com
Tybee lighthouse expected to undergo painting project in 2024
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the 1700′s, the Tybee Light Station has stood watch on the island, surviving hurricanes and even a fire during the Civil War. As you can imagine the outside of the lighthouse can take a beating. In 2024, the Light Station is due to...
WJCL
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
Port Wentworth to interrupt water service temporarily
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth will interrupt water service today from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. due to an unexpected water main repair. The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoachParkway to Grange Road (downtown Port Wentworth). In addition, there will be a 24-hour minimum […]
wtoc.com
Georgia Day banner competition winner announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
wtoc.com
City council votes on $2 million grant for park area on Statesboro’s Blue Mile project
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s city council voted today on a grant to get money for a major development, but also commits them to spending some money of their own. The city’s vote today accepts a $2 million grant from the state with a promise to match it with $500,000 or so in city funds. But one council member wonders if the city should put any more funds to the creek project.
WJCL
Beaufort County to host free electronics recycling event this weekend
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video attached above: your WJCL 22 News morning weather forecast. The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling is hosting a free electronics recycling event this Saturday, Feb. 11. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Beaufort County Public...
wtoc.com
Downtown Port Wentworth under boil water advisory after water main repair
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth residents and businesses along Jimmy Deloach Parkway to Grange Road are recovering from a water service interruption. Those affected are now under a boil water advisory through tomorrow afternoon. Port Wentworth city officials say they had to do an unexpected water main repair...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council discusses proposed impact fees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City manager Jay Melder recommends council adopt impact fees at a rate 22% lower than the maximum cost set by the state. For industrial projects, the fee depends on the square footage. “It’s an additional cost to construction like a permit fee or tap in fee...
WJCL
Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham Day at the Ga. State Capitol focusing on completion of Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the State Capitol in Atlanta will be filled with members from the Savannah community. Each year, business leaders, community stakeholders and students take a trip up to speak with legislatures. One of the big spending priorities is right across the river at the Savannah Convention...
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island The army corps of engineers report says their wake is putting beachgoers and boaters in possible danger. These dangerous waves are caused by bigger ships usually going at a speed over 12 […]
wtoc.com
Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer
Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
Comments / 0