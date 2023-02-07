ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Tybee Island Historic Preservation Commission releases goals for 2023

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Historic Preservation Commission on Tybee Island works hard to maintain several historic districts and properties. The commission says they accomplished a lot this past year and they have new goals set for 2023. There are three national historic districts on the island: the Strand...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers 4 new glass recycling drop-off sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling. In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January. In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth to interrupt water service temporarily

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth will interrupt water service today from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. due to an unexpected water main repair. The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoachParkway to Grange Road (downtown Port Wentworth). In addition, there will be a 24-hour minimum […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City council votes on $2 million grant for park area on Statesboro’s Blue Mile project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s city council voted today on a grant to get money for a major development, but also commits them to spending some money of their own. The city’s vote today accepts a $2 million grant from the state with a promise to match it with $500,000 or so in city funds. But one council member wonders if the city should put any more funds to the creek project.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council discusses proposed impact fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City manager Jay Melder recommends council adopt impact fees at a rate 22% lower than the maximum cost set by the state. For industrial projects, the fee depends on the square footage. “It’s an additional cost to construction like a permit fee or tap in fee...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer

Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE

