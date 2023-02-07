The University of Delaware women’s lacrosse team opened the 2023 season today with a victory at Delaware Stadium over Lehigh, 13-11. Delaware was led by Keira Grant and Danielle Livornese, who both recorded the second hat tricks of their career. The McHale sisters, Laurel and Jenna McHale, both scored two goals. Laurel McChale also added two assists, while Riley Gillin (Academy of Notre Dame) had a career-high four. On the defensive side, Madison Hranicka starred for the Blue Hens with three ground balls and four caused turnovers, and Mercy McCarthy had six saves.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO