ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

Women’s lacrosse: Delaware clips Lehigh, 13-11, in opener

The University of Delaware women’s lacrosse team opened the 2023 season today with a victory at Delaware Stadium over Lehigh, 13-11. Delaware was led by Keira Grant and Danielle Livornese, who both recorded the second hat tricks of their career. The McHale sisters, Laurel and Jenna McHale, both scored two goals. Laurel McChale also added two assists, while Riley Gillin (Academy of Notre Dame) had a career-high four. On the defensive side, Madison Hranicka starred for the Blue Hens with three ground balls and four caused turnovers, and Mercy McCarthy had six saves.
NEWARK, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Philly women’s season opens today; Temple kicks off campaign at home vs. Vermont, travels to Ohio State Sunday

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 2/10/23 – From Press Release. Temple lacrosse is set to open the 2023 season today as the Owls host the Vermont Catamounts at 3 p.m. Just two days later, the Owls will travel to Columbus, OH. to face off against Big Ten competitor Ohio State at 12 p.m. The home opener will be livestreamed on ESPN+ from Howarth Field, while the Ohio State matchup will be livestreamed on the Big Ten Plus Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
phillylacrosse.com

Saturday’s Philly women’s roundup: Bednarik, Harding lead Drexel; Villanova rolls, Nealon sparks Penn State

Corinne Bednarik (Downingtown West) collected five goals, four assists, six groundballs, three draw controls and two caused turnovers and Grace Harding (Penncrest) scored five goals as the host Drexel women’s lacrosse team defeated Binghamton, 17-5, in a season opener this afternoon at Vidas Field. A five-goal first quarter powered Drexel in the victory.
VILLANOVA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Mastropietro helps Temple open season with 10-5 triumph over Vermont

The host Temple women’s lacrosse team opened its season today by toppling Vermont, 10-5, in non-league action. Eight Owls scored, with Belle Mastropietro (Springfield-Delco) leading the charge, posting five points on three goals. Recapping the Game. The Catamounts took the early lead, finding the back of the net in...
BURLINGTON, VT
phillylacrosse.com

Men’s lacrosse: Villanova holds off Penn State, 14-12

Experience wins, and it was three of the longest-tenured veterans on the roster that lifted Villanova (1-0) to a 14-12 victory over Penn State (1-1) in the Wildcats season opener at Villanova Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Fifth year goalie Will Vitton had a near-career day with 18 saves in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Women’s lacrosse: Temple comeback falls short in 10-9 loss to Ohio State

Julie Schickling (Springfield-Delco) scored a career-high four goals and led a late comeback but the Temple women’s lacrosse team (1-1) fell to Big Ten competitor, Ohio State (2-0), 10-9 this afternoon. The Owls took the early lead, but a third quarter burst from the Buckeyes proved to be enough.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy