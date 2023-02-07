ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bleacher Report

Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves

Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Nets' Cam Thomas Fined $40K for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Postgame Interview

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using an anti-gay slur after Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls. Per the official statement from the league, Thomas' fine was for using "derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview." Thomas issued an apology on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says

Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Gifted 16 $38,388 Scholarships by Nike for I Promise Students

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and among the celebrations and pageantry after his incredible accomplishment was a gift from Nike founder Phil Knight. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, "James received scholarship gifts from Knight—worth $38,388 a year,...
AKRON, OH

