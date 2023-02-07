Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Obi Toppin Eyed by Multiple Teams; NY Asking 'Significant Price'
The New York Knicks are reportedly fielding trade interest for former first-round draft pick Obi Toppin, but the team isn't willing to let him go easily before Thursday's deadline. According to SNY's Ian Begley, "Several teams talked to New York about Obi Toppin this week. The Knicks' asking price is...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Called 'Amazing' by Luka Dončić in Mavericks Debut After Nets Trade
It has only been one game, but Luka Dončić already likes what he sees from his newest Dallas Mavericks teammate. Dončić called Kyrie Irving "amazing" in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Irving had a team-high 24 points in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves
Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer. Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White Amaze NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat LaMelo Ball, Hornets
The Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 on Friday night at TD Garden despite missing Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford due to injuries. Boston's depth continues to be tested of late, and the team continues to come up big when it matters most. Derrick White was Boston's...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Danny Green Wants to be Waived by Rockets; Linked to Celtics, Cavs, More
Danny Green wants the Houston Rockets to waive him after Houston acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in a three-team deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are among the teams interested in Green, per Wojnarowski (1:40 mark). Green...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Cam Thomas Fined $40K for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Postgame Interview
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using an anti-gay slur after Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls. Per the official statement from the league, Thomas' fine was for using "derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview." Thomas issued an apology on...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Fans Want Billy Donovan Fired After Loss vs Nets After Zach LaVine Trade Rumors
Billy Donovan's seat is starting to warm up in Chicago. Bulls fans were outraged Thursday night as they watched their team lose 116-105 to a Brooklyn Nets team that was cobbled together of mismatched parts following the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant before the deadline. . @SportsTalkGxFR. Like...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says
Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
Bleacher Report
Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts. The 6'7"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
Bleacher Report
Pistons Rumors: James Wiseman Was Detroit's Top-Ranked Prospect in 2020 NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons made a surprising move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline by shipping forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal to acquire center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors. While many view Wiseman as a project, the Pistons apparently hold him in higher...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Gifted 16 $38,388 Scholarships by Nike for I Promise Students
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and among the celebrations and pageantry after his incredible accomplishment was a gift from Nike founder Phil Knight. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, "James received scholarship gifts from Knight—worth $38,388 a year,...
