Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Rules Out Le Mans Prototype Racing In Favor Of Formula 1 Commitments
Following Ford's entrance into Formula 1 racing, its continued commitment to the World Rally Championship, and its concentration on racing the Mustang in various classes, the brand has expressed its lack of interest in going Prototype racing. This is despite the increased interest and commitment from brands like Toyotas, Acura, Cadillac, BMW, and Porsche.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
msn.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions
A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill store
Goodwill may be one of the last places where anyone could possibly find an ancient and priceless Roman bust. But, that is exactly what happened to one woman, Laura Young, who was also an art collector.
Formula 1 preseason report: Haas F1
Mick is gone, Hulk is back and Maggie is ready to pick up where he left off
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
How the Soldier ‘Worth a Million Men’ Single-Handedly Saved His Comrades from a German Assault
On April 9, 1918, Aníbal Augusto Milhais and his comrades with the 2nd Infantry Division of the Portuguese Expeditionary Corps were embroiled in the intense Battle of the Lys. The bombs and artillery were unrelenting as Milhais lay in the second trench of the Allied line. He was shocked by what happened next, and the events that followed changed his life forever, proving just how fearless he was and making him Portugal’s greatest war hero.
The Battle of Mohi: When the Mongols Invaded Europe
The Battle of Mohi was a turning point in the Mongol invasion of Europe, marking the first time that the fearsome Mongol army encountered significant resistance from the European armies. The battle took place on the banks of the Sajo River in Hungary, and it was a pivotal moment in the history of Europe, as it marked the beginning of the end for the Mongol army's seemingly unstoppable conquest.
Top Speed
10 Forgotten Things About The Once Great 1970 Ford Torino Cobra
All muscle car lovers are all too well aware of how impressive the 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet was when it came out onto the market for the first time. It changed the name of the game for Ford by offering an engine that could stand up to the best that its rivals could muster. Some die-hard Ford fans may even know that the Cobra Jet engine could be found in numerous other cars, such as the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. Unfortunately, since the Mustang overshadows almost every other performance car that Ford has ever made, the Torino Cobra did not get nearly the recognition it deserved. Let's take a deeper look into this extraordinary car and discover some things that made it just as great as the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or maybe even a little bit better.
The Unexplained Retreat Of The Mongol Army From Europe
The unexplained retreat of the Mongol army from Europe remains one of the greatest mysteries in history. For decades, the Mongol army had been feared across the continent, with their brutal tactics and seemingly unstoppable conquests. However, in the middle of their invasion of Europe, the Mongol army suddenly retreated, never to return again.
motor1.com
Porsche boss “as surprised as anyone” over F1 Gulf-Williams social media frenzy
Porsche’s head of motorsport Thomas Laudenbach found it “funny” that streamlining its Instagram channels caused a Formula 1 social media speculation frenzy last month. Rumours ran riot on F1 social media that Porsche was about to announce a grand prix partnership on January 16 with a Gulf-backed Williams team.
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
Incredibly rare Lamborghini hidden away in a garage for decades is finally discovered – and now it’s sold for a fortune
A STUNNING Lamborghini that was gathering dust in a millionaire's château has sold for a fortune. Considered to be the 'first modern supercar', the 1975 Countach LP400 'Perisopio' is one of only 150 built. Purchased by a millionaire in 1983, the car was sequestered in a millionaire's luxury château...
Buy This Ready-To-Race Audi R18 TDI and Pretend You’re a Le Mans Hero
Art and RevsFully functioning, turbo diesel powered, non-hybrid, and Le Mans winning pedigree. This 2011 Audi R18 TDI Ultra might be the ultimate track day toy.
Massive Avalanche Kills Nine
At least nine people have died after a deadly avalanche hit Austria and Italy over the weekend. Before the fatal avalanche struck, heavy snowfall drew skiers to the Alps to spend their weekend on the slopes. While some of the deceased have yet to be identified, officials have announced the...
Silicon Valley
Porsche blunder puts $148,000 sportscar on sale for $18,000
When a Porsche AG dealership in China posted an online advertisement for the latest Panamera, it wasn’t the sedan’s sleek curves that grabbed the most attention — it was the bargain price. Drivers dreaming of a touch of luxury thought their luck was in after the dealership...
Comments / 0