Wentzville, MO

stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!

ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: SCNT Studios

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, we continued our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition with SCNT Studios. The local business offers aesthetically crafted sculpture candles that are made of 100% soy wax and wicks made of 100% natural cotton. Co-owner, Jessica Ly-Cauley, joined Mary in studio and shared all of their candles can be purchased unscented or in their signature scent which is a blend of white currant and white tea. For their holiday collections, in addition to their signature scent and unscented, they also offer an exclusive scent as another scent option. While these candles can get lit/burned, they are mainly for decorative purposes. If you do decide to burn these, it must be on a flame-resistant tray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE

