KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: SCNT Studios
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, we continued our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition with SCNT Studios. The local business offers aesthetically crafted sculpture candles that are made of 100% soy wax and wicks made of 100% natural cotton. Co-owner, Jessica Ly-Cauley, joined Mary in studio and shared all of their candles can be purchased unscented or in their signature scent which is a blend of white currant and white tea. For their holiday collections, in addition to their signature scent and unscented, they also offer an exclusive scent as another scent option. While these candles can get lit/burned, they are mainly for decorative purposes. If you do decide to burn these, it must be on a flame-resistant tray.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Welcome Neighbor STL's Valentine's Day Boutique
ST. LOUIS — Welcome Neighbor STL partners with refugee and immigrant families, connecting them with the people and opportunities that will empower them to build and live their best life in St. Louis. The organization is having a Valentine’s Day Boutique to benefit local refugees on Feb. 12 from...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Blue Man Group on-stage at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — BLUE MAN GROUP is in St. Louis for a limited engagement. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP from their signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue....but the rest is all new!. Malik got to speak...
KSDK
30th annual Purina Pet Parade
ST. LOUIS — At the world’s largest costumed pet parade, Purina combine all the fun of Mardi Gras with all the awws that the most adorable parade participants deserve. It is free to watch and easy to head straight to the Taste of Soulard or Wiener Dog Derby after the parade wraps up.
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
KSDK
Speak Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl
ST. LOUIS — It would not be the weekend of the Super Bowl without the puppy bowl! On Saturday, February 11th from 10 a.m. – noon, Speak Rescue & Sanctuary + Zoomies Pet Cafe will host their 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl Event. Speak is a not-for-profit animal rescue focused mostly on pups born with special needs like deaf and blindness. Speak teams up with Zoomies to present this event and show that their adoptable pups aren't different than other pups, just the way you communicate with them is.
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis introduces 'Show Me Your Smile'
We have a new weekly segment here on Show Me St. Louis. It's called 'Show Me Your Smile' sponsored by Troy Family Dental.
KSDK
St. Louis woman, local shelter 'catfight' over lost feline
“They wouldn’t let me in the door,” Zoe McKelvie said. "They basically treated me like I was some sort of hostile entity."
KSDK
Andean bear found outside habitat at Saint Louis Zoo
Ben came to the Saint Louis Zoo in the summer of 2021. No visitors were in the Zoo when he got out of his habitat.
KSDK
North St. Louis County Boxing Gym helping keep kids off the streets
Carrying on his cousin's legacy. A boxing gym owner is reaching kids "from the ring."
KSDK
Timelapse: Building of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
OxBlue recorded a timelapse of the building of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. The bridge opened in 2014.
KSDK
Food truck park coming to East St. Louis
"I want to invest in East St. Louis, I believe in the potential that it holds. I believe in the people of East St. Louis."
KSDK
Woman charged in St. Louis harassment case now in psychiatric hospital
5 On Your Side learned through recent court filings that there is more to this harassment case. Judy Kline has a connection to the home at the center of case.
