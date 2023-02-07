ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: SCNT Studios

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, we continued our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition with SCNT Studios. The local business offers aesthetically crafted sculpture candles that are made of 100% soy wax and wicks made of 100% natural cotton. Co-owner, Jessica Ly-Cauley, joined Mary in studio and shared all of their candles can be purchased unscented or in their signature scent which is a blend of white currant and white tea. For their holiday collections, in addition to their signature scent and unscented, they also offer an exclusive scent as another scent option. While these candles can get lit/burned, they are mainly for decorative purposes. If you do decide to burn these, it must be on a flame-resistant tray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Live in the Lou: Blue Man Group on-stage at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS — BLUE MAN GROUP is in St. Louis for a limited engagement. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP from their signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue....but the rest is all new!. Malik got to speak...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

30th annual Purina Pet Parade

ST. LOUIS — At the world’s largest costumed pet parade, Purina combine all the fun of Mardi Gras with all the awws that the most adorable parade participants deserve. It is free to watch and easy to head straight to the Taste of Soulard or Wiener Dog Derby after the parade wraps up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

Speak Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl

ST. LOUIS — It would not be the weekend of the Super Bowl without the puppy bowl! On Saturday, February 11th from 10 a.m. – noon, Speak Rescue & Sanctuary + Zoomies Pet Cafe will host their 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl Event. Speak is a not-for-profit animal rescue focused mostly on pups born with special needs like deaf and blindness. Speak teams up with Zoomies to present this event and show that their adoptable pups aren't different than other pups, just the way you communicate with them is.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

