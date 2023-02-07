ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving Felt 'Disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

Kyrie Irving gave a very candid answer about how he felt in Brooklyn.

If there was a player who had a controversial time playing for a team, it was Kyrie Irving. Irving's time in Brooklyn was filled with suspensions, injuries, controversies, and straight-up just not playing.

Irving was asked about his time in Brooklyn, and he gave a very candid answer about how he felt disrespected at times there.

"I just know I want to be a place where I'm celebrated, and not just tolerated or kinda dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected," Irving said. "There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected; and my talent, I work extremely hard at what I do, no one ever talks about my work ethic though. Everyone talks about what I'm doing off the floor, I just wanna change that narrative and write my own story.

When Irving was asked what specifically made him feel disrespected, he said it was an answer for another day.

"I think that's another day where I could really go into detail about it," Irving said. "I'm not the person to really speak on names, go to someone behind their back, and try to leak stuff to the media. That's never been me."

Despite having a tumultuous time with the Nets organization, Kyrie Irving says he still has love for the teammates who he played with.

"I'm always going to be close with those guys in Brooklyn, just like I'm close with guys in Boston, just like I'm close with guys in Cleveland. It is a team competitive sport, but we care about each other's families way more off the court.

Kyrie Irving is officially no longer a member of the Brooklyn Nets. It's a new day for both him and the Nets franchise.

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

