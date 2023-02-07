Public Hearing on the Submission of a 2023 New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Grant Program Application

The Township of Nutley will hold a public hearing on an application to be submitted to the 2023 funding round of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Urban Parks Program and Green Acres Park Development Grant Program. This application is for improvements to Monsignor Owens Park located on Park Avenue in Nutley, New Jersey, including the replacement of a 10-year-old turf field . A concept plan showing the proposed changes, an Environmental Impact Assessment, and a preliminary cost estimate can be found at www.nutleynj.org



Date of Public Hearing: February 21, 2023

Time: 7PM

Location: Commission Chambers, 1 Kennedy Avenue, Nutley, NJ 07110



Please contact Frank DeMaio at (973) 284-4966 to obtain a hard copy of the application package.

Application Documentation:

Concept Plan

Cost Estimate

Environmental Assessment



