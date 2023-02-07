ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize

Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Did You Know Colorado’s Great Broadmoor Hotel Has 7 Restaurants?

Many people know of of Colorado's historic and wonderful Broadmoor Hotel/Resort in Colorado Springs. How many of us know of the restaurants found there?. The Broadmoor officially opened in 1915; over 100 years later, the resort remains one of the top "destination" hotels in not only Colorado, but America. If you haven't been there, you may think it's "big," but finding out that there are seven restaurants, makes it seem "epic."
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation

When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
Is This Truly Colorado’s Best City For Valentine’s Day?

With fellow Coloradans getting ready to celebrate the day of love next week, one Colorado city stands above the rest as Colorado's best place for Valentine's Day. Agree?. This is The Best City To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Colorado. Roses are red, violets are blue, and I'm all set for...
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950

Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Here's the best spot to get Colorado's most iconic burger

The residents of Pueblo have spoken, dubbing Gray's Coors Tavern as the best local spot to find one of Colorado's most iconic state dishes. While Colorado isn't necessarily a state that's known for its cuisine, it's hard to argue that the 'Slopper' isn't something worth talking about. According to Visit Pueblo, the 'Slopper' is defined as a burger that's smothered in red or green chili. Typically, they're served 'open face'...
Black-footed ferret kits born

More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’

Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
History of the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado

The Million Dollar Highway in Colorado was originally built by an entrepreneur named Otto Mears in the late 19th century. A former gold miner and Civil War vet, Mears moved to Colorado to run a wheat farm but was inspired to start building roads after struggling to transport his grain over the rough terrain of the mountains. He earned a living by building roads and applying for toll road charters, charging local travelers a few dollars every time they passed through. In 1882, Mears bought a controlling stake in a toll road company attempting to build a route between Ouray and Red Mountain Pass; that route would become the Million Dollar Highway.
United Targets Southwest With Shady Super Bowl Ad

United Airlines has just unveiled an ad that will be playing in some markets in Colorado this Sunday, during the Super Bowl. The ad is called “United — An Airline Built for Denver.”. The 30-second spot is pretty simple, and has images of families reuniting. Throughout various images,...
