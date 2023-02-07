2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Related
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
Golf Digest
This ridiculous Rory McIlroy recovery shot left announcers nearly speechless
The battle for World No. 1 may just beginning this week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, but the battle for best recovery shot looks over before some guys have even started the tournament. That's because we're already giving that unofficial honor to Rory McIlroy, the current World No. 1,...
Golf.com
Pro putts into the water, chips-in for bogey, WDs in wild Phoenix Open sequence
It may take the rest of the year for the sequence that unraveled on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open to repeat itself over the span of a week on the PGA Tour. It will almost certainly take much longer for the same sequence of events to happen to one player in the span of an hour.
Incredible golf shot gets horrible break
The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
golfmagic.com
Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"
Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
Max Homa, PGA Tour Players Pumped About Tiger’s Return at Genesis
Most of Tiger Woods’s peers were a little bit preoccupied when the news broke about his next start.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin lead as WM Phoenix Open called for darkness
Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin shot 5-under 66 to share the early lead when play was suspended due to
Two PGA Tour golfers defecting to LIV Golf in time for season-opening tournament in Mexico
Sebastian Munoz told Colombian El Tiempo that he was joining LIV Golf, along with Chilean Mito Pereira, giving the league an all-South American team.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Here’s why Rory McIlroy is playing Vokey wedges in 2023
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) One...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What time do the gates open at TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open?
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is the first full-field designated event of a new era of the PGA Tour schedule, with 38 of the world top 50 competing at TPC Scottsdale in the days leading up to Super Bowl LXII in neighboring Phoenix. Hundreds of thousands of fans will attend...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Singapore Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
The 2023 Singapore Classic marks the continuation of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Singapore Classic action.
Rory McIlroy draws huge galleries at TPC Scottsdale for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For 18 holes Thursday afternoon, winding from the desert surroundings of the front nine to the trademark stadium set-ups on the back, there was one constant. When Rory McIlroy stood to address his ball, the iPhone cameras shot up, each claiming a few inches of hard-fought...
Comments / 0