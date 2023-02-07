For months, there have been whispers and rumors of all the stars who could appear on Team Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster. From a Cy Young Award winner to the reigning AL Rookie of the Year to, well, a handful of some of the best players on the planet. After the full team reveals on MLB Network, Team D.R. looks as if it’ll live up to all that hype and could very well be the favorites to win their second WBC title.

4 HOURS AGO