Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Astros New GM Brown Holds Interview
Houston Astros new General Manager Dana Brown talks transition in an exclusive interview with MLB.com.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
MLB
GM says Astros working on extensions with Bregman, Altuve, others
HOUSTON -- Astros general manager Dana Brown has hit the ground running in his new role, saying at a press conference Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park that he’s working on signing franchise cornerstones Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve to contract extensions, in addition to seeking deals with arbitration-eligible players Kyle Tucker and Cristian Javier.
Astros reveal #ReadytoReign rally cry for repeat bid and 5 other things at 2023 media meetup
But only when it's necessary, GM Dana Brown told the media at the club's pre-spring training event. We also learned of five more things from the defending champs.
MLB
Yanks invite top 2 prospects Volpe, Domínguez to camp
The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have invited 29 players to 2023 Major League Spring Training, including infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Domínguez, the organization's top two prospects according to MLB Pipeline. The number of players currently scheduled to report to Spring Training is 69. Of the non-roster...
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 9. 1) Vladimir Guerrero (1975) One of the great sluggers and most-fun-to-watch players of the early 2000s,...
MLB
3 Reds storylines to watch in spring camp
CINCINNATI -- There’s just one week to go until Reds pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz. The long and mostly quiet winter is nearly over. A rebuilding club not anticipated to be contenders, Cincinnati is hoping to defy low expectations while seeing some of its younger talent flourish at the big league level.
MLB
Projecting Mets' 2023 Opening Day roster
NEW YORK -- Only rarely have the Mets entered a season with as few questions surrounding their roster as they currently possess. A nearly half-billion-dollar offseason spending spree plugged the team’s most glaring holes, leaving the Mets with few camp competitions. But dig a little deeper and there’s still...
MLB
Soto, Sandy, Manny, Vlad -- that's just start of stacked D.R. squad
For months, there have been whispers and rumors of all the stars who could appear on Team Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster. From a Cy Young Award winner to the reigning AL Rookie of the Year to, well, a handful of some of the best players on the planet. After the full team reveals on MLB Network, Team D.R. looks as if it’ll live up to all that hype and could very well be the favorites to win their second WBC title.
MLB
Padres sign Darvish to 6-year, $108M extension through '28
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish just might end up finishing his brilliant career as a San Diego Padre. The veteran right-hander signed a six-year extension, the club announced on Thursday, committing to a deal that runs through the 2028 season, when Darvish will turn 42. The contract is worth $108 million, sources told MLB.com.
MLB
For Grifol, team culture all about 'respect, hard work, care, love'
CHICAGO -- Pedro Grifol acknowledged that the 2023 White Sox are a talented club that has things to work on fundamentally. In that same 25-minute conversation with MLB.com, the team’s new manager mentioned changes to come in mindset and culture. So, what is culture exactly?. It’s not a clearly...
Comments / 0