ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachstate.com

Beach Tennis Defeats UC San Diego on the Road

LA JOLLA, Calif. - Long Beach State (2-0) Women's Tennis garnered its second Big West victory on the road against UC San Diego (0-1) by a dominant score of 6-1. "It was a solid road win against a very competitive conference team," said LBSU Head Coach Jenny Hilt-Costello. Like their...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

No. 2 Long Beach State Drops Four Set Decision to No. 4 UCLA

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The No. 2 Long Beach State Men's Volleyball team took on No. 4 UCLA on Friday night in the Walter Pyramid in front of a sellout crowd but came up on the wrong end of competitive 3-1 [25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 23-25] setback. The...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Strong Debuts Help Lift Long Beach State To Split On Opening Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Shannon Haddad returned to the circle in a complete game for Long Beach State, and the new bats gave the Beach a lift as LBSU held on to defeat Kansas in the first game of the year before falling to the hosts, No. 12 Arizona at the Arizona Candra Classic.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Beach Softball Earns Another Split After Defeating NC State

TUCSON, Ariz. – Samantha Fowler struck out nine over six strong innings against NC State, and the Beach picked up another win over a Power 5 opponent to earn a second-straight split on Friday at the Arizona Candrea Classic. Long Beach State (2-2) opened the day's action against NC...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

No. 2 Long Beach State Comes Up Short AT No. 4 UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Sotiris Siapanis led Long Beach State on the road at UCLA with 13 kills, but the Beach couldn't find an answer for UCLA's Ido David as the Bruins took down the Beach 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in Pauley Pavilion. Long Beach State (6-1) started off the night...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy