Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. As Valentines Day is fast approaching, I thought today we could look at the most romantic restaurants in Houston- the perfect places to take your date on February 14th.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
papercitymag.com
Manor Mal — Houston’s Jamal Shead Is An Athletic Marvel Hiding In Plain Sight, But His Peyton Manning Level Leadership Leaps Out
UH point guard Jamal Shead brings some serious hops and rim attacking skills. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) It often happens with no warning, as sudden as the flash of a firefly on an otherwise dark night. The University of Houston men’s basketball team will be going through its regular practice routines, maybe just working on some shooting. . . and suddenly, there it is. Jamal Shead is rising out of nowhere, leaping higher than a 6-foot-1 point guard is supposed to be able to, throwing down a tip dunk.
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
gallerysports.com
For Dana Holgorsen, competition at quarterback position vital for Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars football team is in a transition phase in every way imaginable. Not only is the program moving up to the Big 12 Conference, but for the first time since 2019, the Cougars will have a new starter at the crucial quarterback position. As Houston slowly transitions from...
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to Town
Great news for families and kids in Houston with the announcement that the first Sky Zone will open in Houston. Sky Zone is "the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 300 global locations." The Indoor Trampoline Parks offer a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities "ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyRobics fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events, and other group outings."
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
Was this your ticket? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
If you're living in Texas and haven't recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren't the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas.
spacecityweather.com
No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.
Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
ABC 13 anchor Rita Garcia makes surprise appearance on 'Good Day LA'
The morning anchor took a moment to congratulate her former co-anchor on retiring.
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
gallerysports.com
WATCH: Kelvin Sampson reacts to No. 2 Houston Cougars’ big win over Tulsa
The Houston Cougars basketball team defeated Tulsa, 80-42, on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center. Check out what head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
papercitymag.com
Houston Home Building Mogul Shares the Story of His Remarkable Rise — David Weekley Knows Comebacks
Leslie Sasser, Jenny Elkins, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn) What: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Dinner. Where: The Houstonian Hotel. PC Moment: As founder and chairman of one of the largest privately held homebuilding firms in...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
