Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Suffers 6-1 Defeat on the Road at George Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior Tyne Miller earned her first spring singles win, and six times George Washington players were forced to win more than six games to clinch sets, but the Bucknell women's tennis team ended up falling 6-1 to the Colonials in its first match of the weekend.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Tennis Visits Saint Francis (Pa.) Friday in Ebensburg
Bucknell (1-4) at Saint Francis (Pa.) (2-2) When: Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. Where: Ebensburg Tennis Center, Ebensburg, Pa. Less than 24 hours after a tough 4-3 loss to Villanova, the Bison bounced back with a strong 5-2 win over a good Drexel team last weekend at the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
bucknellbison.com
Softball Drops Two to Start Season
SPARTANBURG, S.C.- The Bucknell Bison softball team opened the 2023 schedule with a pair of losses. The Bison were edged 2-1 by George Washington in a heartbreaker and were defeated 8-0 in five innings by USC Upstate. The Bison led for six and a half innings against George Washington but...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Heads South for Weekend Matches at George Washington, Washington & Lee
Bucknell (2-5, 0-1 PL) at George Washington (0-2-1, 0-0 A10) Friday, Feb. 10 – 1 p.m. Bucknell (2-5, 0-1 PL) at Washington & Lee (4-0, 4-0 ODAC) Saturday, Feb. 11 – 1 p.m. • Bucknell continues its seven-match road swing to open the spring season with trips to George Washington and Washington & Lee this weekend. The Bison are 2-5 (0-1 PL) following a narrow loss to Saint Francis last Saturday.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Track & Field Journeys to NYC for the Big Apple Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's track & field team journeys to New York City for this weekend's Big Apple Invitational at the prestigious Ocean Breeze facility. Where: Ocean Breeze Track Complex-Staten Island, N.Y. When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. "We are very excited to compete in the Big Apple Invitational,"...
bucknellbison.com
Men's Basketball Hosts Colgate Saturday on Dirk Sojka's Slam Dunk with Bison Basketball
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Bison men's basketball squad has two home games in a three-day span, with first-place Colgate coming to Sojka Pavilion on Saturday followed by a Monday-night date with American on CBS Sports Network. Bucknell had won two straight before falling 71-65 at Navy on Wednesday, and now...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Travels to Colgate for Pivotal Patriot League Game
LEWISBURG, Pa.- Fifth place and the potential to host a tournament game are on the line when the Bucknell Bison women's basketball team (10-13, 6-6 PL) travels to picturesque Hamilton, N.Y. to play the Colgate Raiders (12-11, 6-6 PL). The Bison are riding a season-best four-game winning streak. Colgate defeated Bucknell 64-57 in overtime at Sojka Pavilion on Jan. 14.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Lax Debuts Saturday at Penn State
Bucknell (0-0) at RV Penn State (0-0) When:Saturday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. Where: Panzer Stadium, University Park, Pa. Bucknell begins its 46th year of varsity women's lacrosse on Saturday as the Bison take on Penn State for the first time in eight years. The Bison are coming off a 6-10...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Posts 70-49 Win Over Navy
LEWISBURG, Pa. - Cecelia Collins led three Bison in double figures with 20 points, and the Bucknell women's basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 70-49 victory over Navy Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison swept the season series from the Mids and improved to 10-13, 6-6 PL. Collins has...
bucknellbison.com
Navy Rallies Past Bucknell, 71-65, at Alumni Hall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Andre Screen recorded 14 points and eight rebounds and Xander Rice joined the 1,000-point club, but red-hot Navy used a late run to defeat Bucknell 71-65 on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen have now won six of their last seven to improve to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the Patriot League, while the Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-16, 3-10. Screen was 7-for-8 from the field after a 6-for-6 effort in Saturday's win over Army. Alex Timmerman recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, Jack Forrest had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots, and Rice and Josh Adoh scored nine points apiece.
Security guard charged for alleged choke hold during basketball game
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A former Jersey Shore Area School District event staff employee will be charged with several offenses, include strangulation, after he allegedly put a juvenile in a choke hold at the end of a basketball game. Frederick Packard, 61, was on duty the night of Jan. 31 at approximately 8:43 p.m. when the student was asked to leave the game "for swearing and causing an issue," according to Officer Kyle Fera's affidavit. ...
New business to open this spring at former Lewisburg Freez
Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez. The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15. In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will...
Author with local ties sets novel in small town of Black Walnut
Author Samuel Gailey grew up in the Wyalusing area, attending grade school and high school there, even exploring a cave or two in his spare ti
'Shop-Vac is not closing,' says company president
Williamsport, Pa. — Shop-Vac announced to employees on Friday that the scope of operations would be changing in the Williamsport facility. The company will be laying off some employees, but would not comment on how many, or specifically what departments might be downsized. "We're keeping quite a lot of the operations in Williamsport," said Gary Duboff, president of GreatStar USA, the parent company of Shop-Vac, on Friday amid rumors that...
Tioga-Potter Counties named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report. Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based […]
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers
Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
iheart.com
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
Comments / 0