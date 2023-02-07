ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14

The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Feb. 6-9

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) About Dick Cook. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting

Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
CALHOUN, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St. that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the The US27 S ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to 2 lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and the motoring traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Police Locate Remains of Human Body Near Downtown

According to Calhoun Police, human remains were found this week near downtown Calhoun in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street while a search was being conducted related a case of a missing person. “We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months,...
CALHOUN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft

Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
CALHOUN, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Cleveland PD uses Public Comment Portal to connect with Residents

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Cleveland Police Department released a statement detailing a new method to engage with the community through an online comment portal. Cleveland PD has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 2009. They are in the 4% of police departments nationwide that has earned accreditation honors.
CLEVELAND, TN
smokesignalsnews.com

81 Arrests to start 2023

Local law enforcement were busy to start the year, recording 81 arrests for a variety of offenses most of which were routine in nature related to driving offenses or bond violations. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office accounted for the bulk of the arrests with 67. Jasper police department and Georgia State Patrol at Jasper handled the balance.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA

