Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14
The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Feb. 6-9
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) About Dick Cook. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ryan Edwards Arrested for Violating Order of Protection – Additional Charges
On Thursday, Ryan Edwards was served with an Order of Protection by HCSO personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards was currently living. This morning, at approximately 11:00 am, Mackenzie Edwards came to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office East Annex to report that her...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting
Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St. that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the The US27 S ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to 2 lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and the motoring traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area.
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Police Locate Remains of Human Body Near Downtown
According to Calhoun Police, human remains were found this week near downtown Calhoun in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street while a search was being conducted related a case of a missing person. “We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months,...
WDEF
Murray County man found guilty of aggravated assault, family violence
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (WDEF) — A Murray County jury found a man guilty of aggravated assault at a medical clinic. They sentenced Donald Bradly Holcomb, 58, to 20 years in prison and 20 years of probation. Officials said Holcomb faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of family...
WTVC
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WDEF
Cleveland PD uses Public Comment Portal to connect with Residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Cleveland Police Department released a statement detailing a new method to engage with the community through an online comment portal. Cleveland PD has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 2009. They are in the 4% of police departments nationwide that has earned accreditation honors.
smokesignalsnews.com
81 Arrests to start 2023
Local law enforcement were busy to start the year, recording 81 arrests for a variety of offenses most of which were routine in nature related to driving offenses or bond violations. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office accounted for the bulk of the arrests with 67. Jasper police department and Georgia State Patrol at Jasper handled the balance.
WDEF
Community Police Academy to “Bridge the Gap” Between Public and Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department discussed the Community Police Academy at today’s press conference. It was previously named the Citizens Police Academy, but Chief Murphy said she wanted the name to be more inclusive. The academy is a series of weekly commitments for about 9 to...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County man charged with second degree murder for August shooting
From Local 3 News: Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Cleveland police say Dodd is accused of shooting 27-year-old Douglas C. Bryant, in the 800 block of 6th Street during the afternoon hours of August 25th of 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that...
