Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
TERRY SCOTT
Terry Scott, 62, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou Vista, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is...
stmarynow.com
CATHERINE GRANGER MINGO
Catherine Granger Mingo, 79, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her residence. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. She is survived by...
stmarynow.com
SANDRA ANN WIGGINS MESSENGER
Sandra Ann Wiggins Messenger, native of Berwick and affectionately known as “Ganga”, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Gonzales. Sandra was born on June 25, 1944, in Berwick, the daughter of Harry Paul Wiggins and Annie Marie Vallet Wiggins. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, physical...
stmarynow.com
JESSIE ENGLETON JR.
Jessie Engleton Jr., a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Morgan City. He is survived by his stepmother, Cornelia Engleton of Jeanerette; three daughters, Deserial Thomas, Brittany Bailey and Kennedy Mcmurren; a son, Najja Engleton; four brothers, Andrew Byers, Jessie Engleton III, Robert Parker and Wayne Foster; six sisters, Latasha Alfred, Margaret Powell, Jessica Daniels, Elizabeth Morgel, Patricia Byers and Bobby Conway; and a host of other relatives.
stmarynow.com
CAROLYN ANN ROSS
Carolyn Ann Ross, 53, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Morgan City, and resident of Owensboro, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Tell City, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
stmarynow.com
JANET SMITH
Janet Smith, 70, a resident of Baton Rouge, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her residence. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Bayou Vista Civic Center. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Marlon and Marshane Haynes; a...
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules
The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
stmarynow.com
Updated Mardi Gras parade routes, schedules
Mardi Gras is back in full swing and area krewes are ready to party. Seven parades will roll through the Tri-City area starting Feb. 17 and ending with two on Fat Tuesday. You can download a .pdf version of the schedule through the link at the bottom. Parades in chronological...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Gibson residents arrested on heroin charges
Assumption Parish deputies reported the arrests of Berwick and Gibson residents on heroin possession charges. --Craig Michael Free, 36, River Road, Berwick, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration and no insurance.
stmarynow.com
Bayou Vista sign ordinances come to a full stop
FRANKLIN — The saga of the Bayou Vista stop signs came to an end Wednesday, at least for now. Two proposed ordinances, which had been on the agenda for at least two previous St. Mary Parish Council meetings, failed to get enough votes for passage at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
stmarynow.com
Jim Bradshaw: When Charlie Langlinais was right, he was right
Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?”. He didn’t mince words when...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin Brothers generous donation ensures the return of Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou
Chauvin Brothers is making a huge impact this year to ensure a festive Mardi Gras! The company has recently provided materials needed for the Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou to rebuild all their floats to allow them to put on their parade as scheduled, following their destruction in Hurricane Ida.
stmarynow.com
Two Patterson men arrested in burglaries
Two Patterson men were among three arrested in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempt burglaries in Thibodaux, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Keon Carbin, 19, and Gregory Paynet, 19, both of Patterson, were arrested by Morgan City police on two counts each of simple burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:06 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 8:04 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Animal complaint. 9:11 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street;...
houmatimes.com
Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols
The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police make theft arrests
Morgan City police reported a pair of arrests on theft charges Wednesday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Carlos Peter Ramos, 20, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested...
houmatimes.com
Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras season with special presentation at South Terrebonne High School
The Krewe of Hercules kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a special presentation today at South Terrebonne High School. Parish President Gordon Dove presented the key to the city to the South Terrebonne 2022 Championship Baseball Team. The team will be riding in the parade on Friday as Honorary Grand Marshals.
Celebration held for rehabilitation of former historic high school
On February 9, 2023, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the rehabilitation and modernization of the historic former New Iberia High School.
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
Comments / 0