Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Bham Now
Defending USFL champ Birmingham Stallions release 2023 schedule
The 2023 schedule for the reigning USFL champion Birmingham Stallions was released today. Six of the scheduled ten games will be played at Protective Stadium, beginning on April 15th when the Stallions host the New Jersey Generals. A Season to Remember. Last year, the USFL’s eight teams played all 40...
FOX Sports
Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
usflnewsroom.com
Memphis Showboats Sign QB Ryan Willis Ahead Of USFL Season
The Memphis Showboats just made a spectacular move ahead of the USFL 2023 season. Ryan Willis has signed with the franchise, and will head into training camp with the team. This is an excellent pickup for the Showboats. Willis is a proven spring league quarterback, having experience in The Spring League.
usflnewsroom.com
Memphis Showboats & Michigan Panthers Hire New USFL DC’s
It has been a very busy day for the USFL. Both the Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers released their official schedules for the 2023 season, alongside the six other USFL teams. In the midst of all of this news, both these franchises hired new defensive coordinators. Let’s take a...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The Grind: Nick Pringle's Basketball Journey
Nothing about Nick Pringle's experience in basketball was easy, but the Crimson Tide forward has learned from his past to make the most of his opportunities.
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
hoopseen.com
Ten area championship games to watch this week
Area tournaments are underway across the state of Alabama, and teams from each respective classification are looking to advance in the playoffs. Within the next few weeks, we will be crowning state champions in Birmingham — but first, the road starts here with area tournaments. Remember, the two teams...
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans
On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
thecutoffnews.com
More Extra-Inning Magic For Miles Golden Bears Baseball
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN FIGHTS THROUGH THE BULLDOGS BITE
AKRON OH- With the days of high school basketball’s regular season fading, many teams have various goals during the final games of the season. Some are looking to rest their starters prior to the tournaments, others are in the midst of a conference championship and then some are just looking to prepare themselves with tough competition. On Tuesday night, much like the entirety of the season, The Archbishop Hoban boys basketball teams chose the latter! Welcoming fellow 15 win team at the time, The Green Bulldogs, into The Castle for a premier bout!
Treadwell’s Touch and Anniston’s Victory
Calhoun County, AL –Clutch 3-point shot lifts Handley over Talladega in 4A, Area 8; Anniston downs Munford to set up area-final showdown. Championship, Handley vs. Anniston, 7 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pastor Mike Jr. ‘The New King of Urban Inspiration’ talks new album
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Rock City Church located in Birmingham, AL. In addition to that, Pastor Mike Jr., is an award-winning gospel artist. His new album titled ‘Impossible’ was released earlier this month. Most recently,...
