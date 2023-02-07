Affordable housing advocates have filed a bevy of lawsuits against cities in the Bay Area, alleging that each failed to meet a statutory deadline of Jan. 31 for revising its local housing plan to accommodate its share of regional housing needs.As of Friday, suits were filed in county courts against a dozen Bay Area cities, including Burlingame, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Martinez, Belvedere, Richmond and Novato.Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law, a plaintiff in a number of the cases, said in a statement, "There's no excuse for these cities to be in violation of state law. Cities have had years...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO