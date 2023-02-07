ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions

Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
OAKLAND, CA
greatschoolvoices.org

Open Charter School Seats (Week of 2/7)

Each week, Great School Voices shares the open charter schools of the week from Oakland Enrolls. The late application period for the Oakland Public Charter Schools Application is now open. (The deadline for Round 1 was February 3, 2023.) You can apply now at OaklandEnrolls.org. There is still time to...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond sued for failing to comply with state housing mandates

A dozen Bay Area jurisdictions including Richmond and Pinole are being sued by housing advocacy groups for failing to comply with state mandates to create new housing. On Friday, Feb. 3, three pro-housing nonprofit organizations — YIMBY Law, the California Housing Defense Fund (CHDF) and Californians for Homeownership – filed lawsuits against the cities of Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Palo Alto, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and Santa Clara County, according to a joint statement. Housing advocates raised awareness about the lawsuits on social media and through an opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle.
RICHMOND, CA
East Bay Express

They Don’t Take ‘No’

When Trevor Noah signed off at The Daily Show for the last time, he told viewers that people who want to learn about America should “talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out.”. Nowhere is that more...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Cult-fave dumpling spot lands in Rockridge

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery

Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lawsuits accuse at least a dozen Bay Area cities of housing plan failures

Affordable housing advocates have filed a bevy of lawsuits against cities in the Bay Area, alleging that each failed to meet a statutory deadline of Jan. 31 for revising its local housing plan to accommodate its share of regional housing needs.As of Friday, suits were filed in county courts against a dozen Bay Area cities, including Burlingame, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Martinez, Belvedere, Richmond and Novato.Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law, a plaintiff in a number of the cases, said in a statement, "There's no excuse for these cities to be in violation of state law. Cities have had years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area public transit facing 'financial cliff'

SAN FRANCISCO - The financial future of public transit in the Bay Area may be at stake. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is warning that it could face a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few years - when federal pandemic funding runs out. There...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Threat reported at SF middle school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roosevelt Middle School will take extra steps to keep its students and faculty safe after a threat was reported for Tuesday, according to letters sent to parents that were obtained by KRON4. A letter sent out on Sunday said that the San Francisco Police Department informed school administration about the threat, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland manhole

Oakland police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

BART closing several East Bay stations during Presidents Day weekend

Have plans in the East Bay on President’s Day weekend? Be prepared to take a bus or a car. BART announced on Monday it will not be running train service between the Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 while it replaces nearly 7,200 feet of decades-old railway connecting the three platforms. In lieu of trains, the transit agency will be running free bus service between...
ORINDA, CA

