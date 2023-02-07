Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
Related
Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — A student at an East Bay middle school brought cotton balls to school last week and distributed them to other students in what appeared to be an attempt to mock Black History Month, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said in a letter. The letter, from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam […]
oaklandside.org
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
greatschoolvoices.org
Open Charter School Seats (Week of 2/7)
Each week, Great School Voices shares the open charter schools of the week from Oakland Enrolls. The late application period for the Oakland Public Charter Schools Application is now open. (The deadline for Round 1 was February 3, 2023.) You can apply now at OaklandEnrolls.org. There is still time to...
Richmond sued for failing to comply with state housing mandates
A dozen Bay Area jurisdictions including Richmond and Pinole are being sued by housing advocacy groups for failing to comply with state mandates to create new housing. On Friday, Feb. 3, three pro-housing nonprofit organizations — YIMBY Law, the California Housing Defense Fund (CHDF) and Californians for Homeownership – filed lawsuits against the cities of Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Palo Alto, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and Santa Clara County, according to a joint statement. Housing advocates raised awareness about the lawsuits on social media and through an opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle.
East Bay Express
They Don’t Take ‘No’
When Trevor Noah signed off at The Daily Show for the last time, he told viewers that people who want to learn about America should “talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out.”. Nowhere is that more...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
oaklandside.org
Cult-fave dumpling spot lands in Rockridge
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
KTVU FOX 2
Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said. Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses. Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses'...
Lawsuits accuse at least a dozen Bay Area cities of housing plan failures
Affordable housing advocates have filed a bevy of lawsuits against cities in the Bay Area, alleging that each failed to meet a statutory deadline of Jan. 31 for revising its local housing plan to accommodate its share of regional housing needs.As of Friday, suits were filed in county courts against a dozen Bay Area cities, including Burlingame, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Martinez, Belvedere, Richmond and Novato.Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law, a plaintiff in a number of the cases, said in a statement, "There's no excuse for these cities to be in violation of state law. Cities have had years...
NBC Los Angeles
She Moved to California for a Full-time Teaching Job. But High Rent, Low Pay Has Left Her ‘Homeless'
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area public transit facing 'financial cliff'
SAN FRANCISCO - The financial future of public transit in the Bay Area may be at stake. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is warning that it could face a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few years - when federal pandemic funding runs out. There...
KTVU FOX 2
Women of color rally in Oakland against increased threats against them
OAKLAND, Calif. - Many women of color who serve in public office are calling attention to the threats of violence they face. A number of Bay Area and state lawmakers took part in a rally outside Oakland City Hall on Monday to denounce the increase in violent threats and harassment.
Threat reported at SF middle school
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roosevelt Middle School will take extra steps to keep its students and faculty safe after a threat was reported for Tuesday, according to letters sent to parents that were obtained by KRON4. A letter sent out on Sunday said that the San Francisco Police Department informed school administration about the threat, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was...
Silicon Valley
Nine years of controversy, hundreds of planned East Bay housing units—and now, nothing
RICHMOND — A 14-acre former port terminal in the Point Richmond neighborhood will remain vacant, neglected and fenced off behind barbed wire for the foreseeable future after an upscale housing development nearly a decade in the making was shot down. The Terminal One development — sandwiched between the Miller/Knox...
BART closing several East Bay stations during Presidents Day weekend
Have plans in the East Bay on President’s Day weekend? Be prepared to take a bus or a car. BART announced on Monday it will not be running train service between the Rockridge, Orinda and Lafayette stations from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 while it replaces nearly 7,200 feet of decades-old railway connecting the three platforms. In lieu of trains, the transit agency will be running free bus service between...
Comments / 0