Scottsdale, AZ

The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement

Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
PARK CITY, UT
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
The Comeback

Incredible golf shot gets horrible break

The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

2023 WM Phoenix Open tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open continues on Friday with the second round at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Round 2. UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced Friday morning that Round 2 tee...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
msn.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
KANSAS STATE

