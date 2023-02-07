Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
golfmagic.com
Report: Phil Mickelson "nervous and probably should be" about new mémoire
There could soon be a fresh news cycle about Phil Mickelson. That is because on 15 August a new book by Billy Walters will be released. If you didn't know, Walters, 76, is a famed sports bettor who went to prison in 2017 for insider trading. Mickelson was caught up...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy leaves commentators nearly speechless with INSANE par save!
Rory McIlroy added another spectacular shot to his already impressive highlight reel. The scene? TPC Scottsdale during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy, 33, began the elevated event on the back nine and was struggling to get any momentum going early doors. Two birdies...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement
Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?
First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
Rory McIlroy hits 'impossible' shot despite first round struggles at Phoenix Open
Another day, another exhibit of mind-boggling golf wizardry from Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy Has 1-Word Response When Asked If He's Best Golfer In The World
Rory McIlroy is feeling confident right now. McIlroy was asked by a media member if he feels like he's the best golfer in the world right now and he only needed one word to answer. "Yes," McIlroy said. McIlroy is going to have every opportunity to prove that with a new PGA season underway. He's set ...
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf.com
DJ’s family responds to Spieth’s comments, and Billy Horschel the hero | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! I am writing to you from the WM Phoenix Open media center feeling like a million bucks. I’ve never been to TPC Scottsdale before and I am itching to get out to the course. I cannot do that in good conscience, however, without first filling you in on my favorite social moments from the past week.
Incredible golf shot gets horrible break
The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
Golf.com
2023 WM Phoenix Open tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open continues on Friday with the second round at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Round 2. UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced Friday morning that Round 2 tee...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What time do the gates open at TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open?
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is the first full-field designated event of a new era of the PGA Tour schedule, with 38 of the world top 50 competing at TPC Scottsdale in the days leading up to Super Bowl LXII in neighboring Phoenix. Hundreds of thousands of fans will attend...
msn.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin lead as WM Phoenix Open called for darkness
Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin shot 5-under 66 to share the early lead when play was suspended due to
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
