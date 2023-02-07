Read full article on original website
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for a stop light necessary.
FSA Counseling celebrates 160 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – FSA Counseling Center held a celebration for its 160 years of service in the Wabash Valley at the Hulman Center Friday night. The group provides mental health services throughout the area. They partner with local organizations such as CODA, The Vigo County School Corporation...
Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center announces expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local advocacy center for children is moving to a new location for expansion thanks to a large donation and donating-matching event with Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The new location of Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center will be about a block south of the...
Officials hold ‘wall-breaking’ ceremony for 12 Points Library
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Public Library took its next steps in bringing a branch building back to 12 Points on Wednesday, hosting a ceremonial “wall-breaking” with community members on hand. The ceremony comes days after after Keymark Construction started renovations on the building, which...
Hobby Lobby to open new location next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crafters in Terre Haute will soon have a new location to pick up supplies, even if it’s just across the road from the old location. The Hobby Lobby location in the old Kmart building in Terre Haute is set to open its doors for business on Monday, Feb 13.
Over $120,000 donated to dozens of Wabash Valley nonprofits
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over $120,000 were donated to 60 Wabash Valley-area non-profit organizations at First Financial Bank Wednesday, celebrating the legacies of four Terre Haute individuals. The money came from charitable trusts from Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope. Carol Myers, the senior...
Local organization recognizes volunteers and supporters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over 300 guests joined a local organization to recognize its volunteers and supporters. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual meeting was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The purpose of the meeting was to reflect on what the organization has done in the past year and to recognize those who have worked hard for their community.
US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic
Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home and healthy.
Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana counties.
Proposed $2 million could aid juvenile justice center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposal from the Vigo County Commissioners would award the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center $2 million. Commissioners proposed a plan to the Vigo County Council that would spend $16 million of roughly $20 million worth of ARPA funds that the county has available. $2 million of that would be allocated for the juvenile justice center. That plan still needs approval from the council.
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Tactical Recovery offers addiction help for veterans and first responders
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — For a number of months, Deborah Hodson has been preparing for the launch of Tactical Recovery. She’s the director of this program which will help veterans and first responders deal with many issues caused by trauma and difficult situations. The effort is personal...
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million,...
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
