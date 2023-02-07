ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

WSVN-TV

Masseur accused of touching woman inappropriately at Massage Envy in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client. On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery. “Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida motorcycle officer dies in freak accident with palm frond

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Florida motorcycle officer passed away in a freak accident on Thursday after a falling palm frond ejected him from his motorcycle, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department and WPLG. Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles “Charlie” Herring was riding his motorcycle in Pembroke Pines...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 teens dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department officers responded to a neighborhood after a shooting left two teenagers dead on the street. On Friday morning, detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. When officers arrived at...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
calleochonews.com

Homestead school bus incident calls for battery charges filed against the 15-year-old

The little girl was attacked by two students while aboard a Homestead school bus. Homestead has been the scene of yet another heart-breaking incident involving a young student. The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was beaten on a Homestead school bus says she will file charges against the students who were caught hurting her child on camera. According to details shared by the mother, the child is currently in the third grade at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school

MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say

MIAMI - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of running a chop shop. Police went to D' Brothers Body Shop, located in Hialeah, to conduct an inspection when they noticed employees trying to avoid them. Inspectors say they found several cars that were stolen and stripped.The owner of the shop, Dayer Raul Leon was arrested for grand theft and other charges.Another man is also facing charges.
HIALEAH, FL

