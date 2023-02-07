Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Judge sets bond for 2 ex-Hialeah officers accused of kidnapping and beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police officers are set to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a homeless man. A judge on Friday set bond for the two former officers and a private investigator. Twenty-seven-year-old Rafael Otano was given house arrest, a $10,000 bond,...
WSVN-TV
Attorneys give closing statements in bond hearing for 2 ex-Hialeah officers accused of kidnapping and beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police Officers continue their fight to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a man. A judge could soon decide Friday whether the two former officers and a private investigator could bond out of jail or not as they wait for their trial.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows man after alleged police kidnapping, beating; bond granted to 2 ex-Hialeah officers charged
MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video captured the moments after, authorities said, a man was kidnapped and beaten by Hialeah Police officers. 7News obtained the footage from the Dec. 17 incident on the same day as a Miami-Dade judge granted bond to two now former Hialeah Police officers charged in the incident.
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
WSVN-TV
Masseur accused of touching woman inappropriately at Massage Envy in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client. On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery. “Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim...
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance captures thief stealing money from truck in Medley; 2 at large
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen burglary in Medley happened in broad daylight, and was all caught on camera. The security footage shows the crafty crook as he exited a dark colored Dodge SUV, waited for the victim to enter a store and walked over to the victim’s pickup truck.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
News4Jax.com
Florida motorcycle officer dies in freak accident with palm frond
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Florida motorcycle officer passed away in a freak accident on Thursday after a falling palm frond ejected him from his motorcycle, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department and WPLG. Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles “Charlie” Herring was riding his motorcycle in Pembroke Pines...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 teens dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department officers responded to a neighborhood after a shooting left two teenagers dead on the street. On Friday morning, detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. When officers arrived at...
WSVN-TV
Nurses testify in trial of Hollywood Hills administrator charged in overheating deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence...
calleochonews.com
Homestead school bus incident calls for battery charges filed against the 15-year-old
The little girl was attacked by two students while aboard a Homestead school bus. Homestead has been the scene of yet another heart-breaking incident involving a young student. The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was beaten on a Homestead school bus says she will file charges against the students who were caught hurting her child on camera. According to details shared by the mother, the child is currently in the third grade at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy.
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
Click10.com
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say
MIAMI - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of running a chop shop. Police went to D' Brothers Body Shop, located in Hialeah, to conduct an inspection when they noticed employees trying to avoid them. Inspectors say they found several cars that were stolen and stripped.The owner of the shop, Dayer Raul Leon was arrested for grand theft and other charges.Another man is also facing charges.
Comments / 2