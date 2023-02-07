ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishopville, SC

Sheriff: Man selling dog fatally shot at meeting spot

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said.

Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and went to a parking lot near Interstate 20 in Bishopville to meet the buyer on Monday night, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said. Instead, Ray was met by several men, who grabbed the dog’s leash and fired several shots, Simon said.

Ray was shot and died a short time later, Simon said.

No arrests have been made, the sheriff said.

French bulldogs are considered a valuable breed and can sell for thousands of dollars. A dog walker for Lady Gaga was shot and wounded by a man who stole one of her French bulldogs in 2021. The man pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

