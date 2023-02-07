RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team opened the 2023 season with a 9-4 win over Montana at the Lynn Miller Classic on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs logged nine hits in the victory. Keahilele Mattson led Fresno State at the plate, blasting the first home run of the season. The junior also recorded a single, drew two walks and was hit by pitch to record a perfect on-base percentage in the opener. Senior Alesia Denby also recorded a multi-hit game with two singles and two RBIs.

FRESNO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO