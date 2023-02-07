ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs to host Cougars & Mustangs this weekend

MATCH 7: No. 69 Washington State at No. 65 Fresno State (2/10/23 • Fresno, Calif.) MATCH 8: No. 70 Cal Poly at No. 65 Fresno State (2/12/23 • Fresno, Calif.) No. 65 Fresno State is set to host No. 69 Washington State on Friday and and No. 70 Cal Poly on Sunday as the Bulldogs open their 2023 spring season by facing eight nonconference opponents, who were ranked in the most recent ITA Top 75 Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis Point.
Bulldogs, Pack once again to battle in Reno

Game 24: Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) at Nevada (19-6, 9-3 MW) Feb. 10, 2023 • 8 p.m. PT • Reno, Nev. • Lawlor Events Center. TV/ONLINE: FS1 (Daron Sutton & Bill Herenda) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Nevada leads...
Tuck earns MOP in tough meeting with No. 2 TCU

FRESNO, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State equestrian team fell 15-4 to the No. 2 ranked TCU on Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center. Fresno State junior Sara Tuck continued to shine for the Bulldogs, earning her third flat MOP in as many rides on Friday. Tuck secured the MOP honors with a season-high 90 to defeat her TCU opponent's score of 80 in the flat.
'Dogs drop heartbreaker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – With UNLV riding a 13-game winning streak, Fresno State gave the Lady Rebels all they could handle on Thursday night at Cox Pavilion until a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over 12.7 seconds remaining from Alyssa Durazo-Frescas. Falling 64-63, it was the Bulldogs' third one-point loss of the season.
'Dogs open the 2023 season with 9-4 victory

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team opened the 2023 season with a 9-4 win over Montana at the Lynn Miller Classic on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs logged nine hits in the victory. Keahilele Mattson led Fresno State at the plate, blasting the first home run of the season. The junior also recorded a single, drew two walks and was hit by pitch to record a perfect on-base percentage in the opener. Senior Alesia Denby also recorded a multi-hit game with two singles and two RBIs.
Bulldogs sweep MW weekly tennis honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fresno State senior Pang Jittakoat was named the Mountain West's Women's Tennis Player of the Week, while teammate Mariya Vyshkina was awarded MW Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday. This is Jittakoat's fourth career MW weekly honor and...
Spring sports television schedule set for CW59

FRESNO, Calif. – A 28-event broadcast schedule will feature the Fresno State baseball, softball and water polo teams on CW59 this spring. Fresno State Athletics and Bulldog Sports Properties teamed up with CW59 for this robust local television package as an extension of the Bulldog Sports Network to complete a year of more than 50 BSN broadcasts on CW59 or FOX26.2.
