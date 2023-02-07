(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Girls’ Hockey Coach Anthony Martucci – Vikings Pour 71 Shots on Goal

Read full article on original website
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden's Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John's Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts 'consolidated rental waitlist' for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Hockey Coach Kristian Hanson: Monday’s Re-match with CM Determines Catholic Conference Champs
DANVERS – Fresh off a competitive win over feisty Newburyport (9-7-2) by a score of 5-1 Saturday night, the St. John’s Prep Eagles (14-1-1) host the Catholic Memorial Knights (15-2-2) Monday at 3:30 p.m. With each team at 8-1-0 in the Catholic Conference, as ABBA might sing, “the winner takes it all.” In addition, the Prep and CM are seeded 1 and 2 respectively in the MIAA D1 Hockey Power Rankings.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Pre-game, Post-game with St. Mary’s High School Girls’ Hockey Coach Frank Pagliuca – Tough Schedule Ahead
LYNN – The St. Mary’s girls’ hockey team is firmly ensconced in the number 1 position of Friday’s MIAA D1 Girls Hockey Power rankings. At 16-1-0, the Spartans have scored 81 goals and allowed but 12 (with 10 shutouts). Coach Frank Pagliuca praises his offense (including 200+ point scorer Jenna Chaplain and 100 point scorer Maggie Pierce), defense, and goal tending, knowing all three units face a challenging schedule remaining.
msonewsports.com
Basketball Report – Key Games This Week – IAABO 130 Tournament – Podcast with Saugus Girls Coach Mark Schruender (Team & 100th Win)
This Week in North Shore Basketball – IAABO 130 Basketball Tournament 2/19 & 2/20. SAUGUS (Podcast) The Saugus girls’ basketball team (13-4) is wrapping up their regular season with three tough games against two opponents. (Peabody & Lynn Classical) Peabody has lost only two non-conference games this season while Lynn Classical is undefeated on the season (17-0). Up first, Saugus travels to Peabody for a game Tuesday at 7 p.m. Saugus will then play an away and home series with GBL Champion Lynn Classical. This past Thursday night Saugus coach Mark Schruender earned his 100th coaching win with the Sachems win over Danvers.
msonewsports.com
Endicott Men’s Basketball Downs Curry 90-58; Women’s Basketball Edges Curry 68-67 – Game Stories
BEVERLY — In front of a packed MacDonald Gymnasium, the Endicott men’s basketball team defeated Curry, 90-58, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, graduate students Stephen Fama (Lynnfield) and Dillon Grant (Dennis, Mass.) along. with seniors Cam Homsey (Windham, N.H.) and...
msonewsports.com
West Newbury: Spotlight on Excellence: Community Members Revitalize Page School Library
WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Emily Puteri are pleased to announce that the Page School library has undergone renovations due to the spirit and generosity of the school community. The concept for these renovations was developed in February 2022 by second-grade Page student BryceGoldwebervocalized his interest...
msonewsports.com
Gloucester Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Structure Fire
GLOUCESTER — Chief Eric Smith reports that the Gloucester Fire Department responded to and extinguished a structure fire on Harvard Street on Friday afternoon. On Friday, Feb. 10, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Gloucester Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a home at 10 Harvard St.
