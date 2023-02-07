A list of The Citadel’s primary celebrations can be found below. A full schedule for each event will be added here when it becomes available. Matriculation Day is when hundreds of cadet-recruits report to campus and officially begin their Citadel careers. Processing for members of the Class of 2027 will begin at the Holliday Alumni Center, where they will receive company and room assignments; later, the incoming class will get haircuts, uniforms and necessarily equipment. Starting on Matriculation Day and continuing through the rest of the year, the cadet-recruits will began to receive their military instruction.

