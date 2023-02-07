ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation

By Michael Carpenter
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
Photos from TBI

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl.

In the spring of 2022, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force (MTDRDTF) investigation led to a drug trafficking organization tied to the Sinaloa Cartel. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Metro Nashville Police Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information about a shipment of drugs being sent to Murfreesboro from California.

On February 4th, with the assistance of other investigating agencies, two individuals were arrested in Murfreesboro in possession of drugs. Agents charged Kevin Bucio-Arredondo (DOB 07/16/2001) of Tustin, CA, and Leslie Heredia (DOB 10/09/2002) of Los Angeles, CA, each with one count of Possession of Schedule II for Resale and one count of Money Laundering. Both were booked into the Rutherford County Jail.

