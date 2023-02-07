Read full article on original website
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Dodgers: Predicting LA's Opening Day Lineup
The Dodgers start their season on March 30 against the DBacks — what will their lineup look like that evening?
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Freddie Freeman's Son Charlie Has Chosen a New Walk Up Song for Dodgers All-Star
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his walkup music again, and Charlie chose a risqué Bad Bunny song.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Mets buy $1 million Super Bowl 2023 commercial
On the eve of spring training, the Mets are flexing their financial might again to be part of Super Bowl 2023. The franchise bought a 30-second ad that will reach one-third of people in the tri-state area and run in the leadup to kickoff and again during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs. The Mets paid around $1 million for the ad, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Post’s Andrew Marchand, with additional placements bringing the total value of the buy to $1.5 million; the add will also air in other places after...
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB preparing to take over local broadcasts if necessary
Major League Baseball is getting set to take over telecasts if the Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary operating regional networks does not broadcast, at a cost of about $1 billion, commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday after an owners' meeting.
Mets Morning News: Countdown to baseball
David Peterson is confidant he can be an asset to the rotation this season. Howie Rose chatted with Steve Cohen, covering a variety of topics related to the team and the organization as a whole. Around the National League East. After some hesitation by the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. will...
Mets: 3 things to watch at New York Spring Training
Amid high expectations after a busy offseason, the New York Mets open spring training next week. We’ll examine three things to watch at Mets spring training. Camp will feature several new high-profile players. Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is one of three new starters in the Mets rotation. Japanese star Kodai Senga and veteran Jose Quintana were signed this Winter, as well.
