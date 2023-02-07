Read full article on original website
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
Cold Stone Creamery is Opening Another Jacksonville Location
The national ice cream chain will be expanding in Jacksonville this year, with at least one confirmed location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Seller: Toro Jax Property I LLC, DJ Montgomery Property LLC and Direnzo Real Estate Management IV LLC. 145, 150, 170 and 205 Village Commons Drive, St. Augustine. Type: Parkway Villages of St. Johns shopping center, Publix, Starbucks, medical office. Parcel size: 11.34 acres. Building size: 59,223 square feet. Buyer: Tsoumpas...
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Humane Society and THE PLAYERS Tee Up for Free Pet Adoption Event this Weekend
The Jacksonville Humane Society are waiving adoption fees for all pets starting Friday, February 10th and throughout this weekend, Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th. The adoption event will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society.
WSVN-TV
Florida couple rescues cat swimming in retention pond in Jacksonville; reunites with owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville couple were stuck in highway traffic when they spotted a cat struggling in a pond, so they jumped into action to help get the feline to safety. “It was just cowered behind the main pillar in the retention pond,” Kelly Brown said.
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Pet adoption fees waived for ‘Mutts and Putts’
The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and THE PLAYERS Championship have teamed up to waive adoption fees for all pets during “Mutts and Putts” this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. The adoption event will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society. JHS will have more than 100 pets,...
Action News Jax
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum in preliminary planning for industrial park near JIA
Saxum Real Estate says the industrial use of 816 acres it bought in North Jacksonville is in preliminary planning. Austin, Texas-based Saxum, an investment and development company, appears to be working toward developing an industrial park of 3.7 million square feet, according to a JEA utility service availability request. In...
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
First Coast Foodies gas station edition: Daily's Dash impresses with rotisserie chicken and specialty sandwiches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!. On this First Coast Foodies gas station edition, we're heading to a spot you may frequent, but have you really sunk your teeth into its food? Let's go to Daily's Dash to find some bites you might not expect at just any convenience store.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Safe & Green moving its HQ to Miami
About a year after moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is leaving for Miami. The company, which converts shipping containers for use as buildings, said in a Jan. 31 news release it sees “expanded growth and a favorable business environment” in Miami. “While we...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Birmingham man killed in double tractor-trailer crash on I-20
A Birmingham man died Friday because of a two-vehicle crash on I-20 near the 139 mile marker, which less than one mile west of Leeds.
OnlyInYourState
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
