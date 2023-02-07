ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant

Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Seller: Toro Jax Property I LLC, DJ Montgomery Property LLC and Direnzo Real Estate Management IV LLC. 145, 150, 170 and 205 Village Commons Drive, St. Augustine. Type: Parkway Villages of St. Johns shopping center, Publix, Starbucks, medical office. Parcel size: 11.34 acres. Building size: 59,223 square feet. Buyer: Tsoumpas...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Pet adoption fees waived for ‘Mutts and Putts’

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and THE PLAYERS Championship have teamed up to waive adoption fees for all pets during “Mutts and Putts” this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. The adoption event will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society. JHS will have more than 100 pets,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum in preliminary planning for industrial park near JIA

Saxum Real Estate says the industrial use of 816 acres it bought in North Jacksonville is in preliminary planning. Austin, Texas-based Saxum, an investment and development company, appears to be working toward developing an industrial park of 3.7 million square feet, according to a JEA utility service availability request. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Safe & Green moving its HQ to Miami

About a year after moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is leaving for Miami. The company, which converts shipping containers for use as buildings, said in a Jan. 31 news release it sees “expanded growth and a favorable business environment” in Miami. “While we...
MIAMI, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Florida Horse Positive for EEE

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
LAKE CITY, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

