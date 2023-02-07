Read full article on original website
Study: Early anti-VEGF treatment of diabetic retinopathy yields no benefit to visual acuity
The findings from a National Institutes of Health-supported clinical trial may help guide the management of diabetic eye disease. Raj Maturi, MD, with a patient. Images illustrate vision improvement with treatment for diabetic retinopathy. (Image courtesy of Raj Maturi, MD) In a clinical study from the DRCR Retina Network, early...
Angiogenesis 2023: Efficacy and safety of high-dose aflibercept for treatment of DME
David S. Boyer, MD, presented data from the PHOTON study examining the safety and efficacy of high-dose aflibercept for treatment of diabetic macular edema at the 2023 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration conference. David S. Boyer, MD, discusses the PHOTON study examining the safety and efficacy of high-dose aflibercept for the...
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Angiogenesis 2023: Ophthalmic artery angioplasty to treat age-related macular degeneration
In a presentation at Bascom Palmer’s 2023 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration conference in Miami, Pedro Lylyk, MD, said ophthalmic artery angioplasty could prove to be a treatment option for patients diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration. A team of investigators reported that ophthalmic artery angioplasty could prove to be a...
Angiogenesis 2023: What the Talon Phase 3b study results mean for neovascular AMD
Carl D. Regillo, MD, highlights the Talon Phase 3b results for brolucizumab vs aflibercept in a matched treat-and-extend superiority study for neovascular AMD at the virtual 2023 Angiogenesis conference. Carl D. Regillo, MD, highlights the Talon Phase 3b results for brolucizumab vs aflibercept in a matched treat-and-extend superiority study for...
Ellipsoid zone integrity in dry AMD focus of presentation at Angiogenesis 2023
In a presentation at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 conference, Justis Ehlers, MD, presented "Ellipsoid Zone Integrity in Dry AMD: An Imaging Biomarker for Progression Risk and Clinical Trial Endpoint.”. Justis Ehlers, MD, discusses examining imaging biomarkers for progression risk in dry AMD from his presentation at the Angiogenesis,...
Referring Patients With DR/DME to a Retina Specialist
Carolyn Majcher, OD, FAAO, discusses when to refer patients with diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema (DR/DME) to a retina specialist. Rishi Singh, MD:You mentioned the technology improving and our ability to stage and address patients, but let’s say you have a patient whom you need to now refer. What does that mean to you? What level of retinopathy makes you refer a patient? At what level of DME [diabetic macular edema] are you referring a patient? And what challenges do you have when you’re interacting with someone like myself, a retina specialist, with regards to treatment?
Angiogenesis 2023: Visual functional loss in geographic atrophy
In a presentation at the 2023 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration program, Usha Chakravarthy, PhD, FRCOphth, CBE, presented data from the trial of lampalizumab, which is peeling back some of the mystery shrouding geographic atrophy. Exploratory data analysis from the trial of lampalizumab (Genentech/Roche) has shed new light on the behavior...
Rare Disease Day: Raising awareness, generating change for 300 million people worldwide diagnosed with a rare disease
The goal of the National Eye Institute (NEI) is to shed light on rare diseases that affect every bodily system. A rare disease is one that affects fewer than 1 in 2,000 people. This amounts to 3.5% to 5.9% of the population, and 72% of these diseases are genetic. Rare...
