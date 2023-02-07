ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ophthalmologytimes.com

Angiogenesis 2023: Efficacy and safety of high-dose aflibercept for treatment of DME

David S. Boyer, MD, presented data from the PHOTON study examining the safety and efficacy of high-dose aflibercept for treatment of diabetic macular edema at the 2023 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration conference. David S. Boyer, MD, discusses the PHOTON study examining the safety and efficacy of high-dose aflibercept for the...
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Angiogenesis 2023: Ophthalmic artery angioplasty to treat age-related macular degeneration

In a presentation at Bascom Palmer’s 2023 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration conference in Miami, Pedro Lylyk, MD, said ophthalmic artery angioplasty could prove to be a treatment option for patients diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration. A team of investigators reported that ophthalmic artery angioplasty could prove to be a...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Angiogenesis 2023: What the Talon Phase 3b study results mean for neovascular AMD

Carl D. Regillo, MD, highlights the Talon Phase 3b results for brolucizumab vs aflibercept in a matched treat-and-extend superiority study for neovascular AMD at the virtual 2023 Angiogenesis conference. Carl D. Regillo, MD, highlights the Talon Phase 3b results for brolucizumab vs aflibercept in a matched treat-and-extend superiority study for...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ellipsoid zone integrity in dry AMD focus of presentation at Angiogenesis 2023

In a presentation at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 conference, Justis Ehlers, MD, presented "Ellipsoid Zone Integrity in Dry AMD: An Imaging Biomarker for Progression Risk and Clinical Trial Endpoint.”. Justis Ehlers, MD, discusses examining imaging biomarkers for progression risk in dry AMD from his presentation at the Angiogenesis,...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Referring Patients With DR/DME to a Retina Specialist

Carolyn Majcher, OD, FAAO, discusses when to refer patients with diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema (DR/DME) to a retina specialist. Rishi Singh, MD:You mentioned the technology improving and our ability to stage and address patients, but let’s say you have a patient whom you need to now refer. What does that mean to you? What level of retinopathy makes you refer a patient? At what level of DME [diabetic macular edema] are you referring a patient? And what challenges do you have when you’re interacting with someone like myself, a retina specialist, with regards to treatment?
ophthalmologytimes.com

Angiogenesis 2023: Visual functional loss in geographic atrophy

In a presentation at the 2023 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration program, Usha Chakravarthy, PhD, FRCOphth, CBE, presented data from the trial of lampalizumab, which is peeling back some of the mystery shrouding geographic atrophy. Exploratory data analysis from the trial of lampalizumab (Genentech/Roche) has shed new light on the behavior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy