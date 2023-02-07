Read full article on original website
Florida Falls to Georgia in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. – Florida women's basketball was unable to keep pace with Georgia on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Bulldogs in Athens, 81-55. KK Deans led the Gators (14-11, 3-9 SEC) with 13 points, with all four made field goals coming from behind the arc, and was the only Florida athlete in double figures. Ra Shaya Kyle made her presence felt in the post, tallying nine points and eight rebounds.
High-Powered Offense Leads No. 7 Gators Past Wolverines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked Florida lacrosse team opened its 2023 season with a Top-20 victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines 17-8 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. This is the sixth-straight season opening win for Florida and the Gators move to 10-4 overall in season openers.
Castillo, Gators Win VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Playing in his final home event, Ricky Castillo won medalist honors as the Florida men's golf team earned its fourth straight victory at the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational on Sunday. The Gators finished 14-under and won the event for the 29th time in program history by...
FINAL: Vanderbilt 88, Florida 80
A quick breakdown of Saturday's home SEC loss against the Commodores. WHAT HAPPENED: Seven-foot center Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points, but it was Vanderbilt's deadly 3-point shooting that bludgeoned host Florida and handed the Gators a killer 88-80 loss in their Southeastern Conference game Saturday at Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center. Robbins, in his second season since transferring from Minnesota, hit 10 of his 18 shots, nine of 11 free throws and went three of four from the 3-point line, part of a Commodores long-ball barrage that finished at 12 of 23 for the game (that's 52.2 percent). Five different Vandy players hit 3s, with guard Trey Thomas going 4-for-4 on his way to 14 points. Point guard Ezra Manjon had 11 points and eight assists in engineering a Vandy offense that hit 48.3 percent for the game. The Gators, meanwhile, had another dreadful shooting performance from the arc; just two of 20 (that's 10 percent) with both makes coming from reserve wing Kowacie Reeves, who scored 14 points off the bench. UF got team highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds from fifth-year forward Colin Castleton, as well as a career-high 18 points from freshman guard Riley Kugel, but the Gators just could not keep pace with Vandy's offense in finishing at 47.8 percent, with 58 of their points coming in the paint. UF also undermined itself by making only 14 of 23 free throws, including 12 of 21 in the second half when several key misses occurred while the Commodores were making their move by erasing a three-point Florida lead with less than 11 minutes left with a seven-point run to take a lead they never gave back.
Round Two of VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational Suspended
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Round two of the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational was suspended due to inclement weather on Saturday. The resumption of the round will start at 9 a.m. tomorrow immediately followed by round three. Currently, Florida leads the field at 13-under and is thru 15 holes in round...
No.4 Gators Rout Eagles & Redbirds in Doubleheader
TAMPA – The No.4-ranked Florida softball team trounced Boston College, 9-0 (5 innings) and Illinois State, 21-0 (5 innings), in a pair of run-rule shutout victories Saturday afternoon at the USF-Rawlings Invitational. The Gators (3-0) offense hit .404 (19-for-47) with five extra base hits that also featured a pair...
Napier Inducted into Furman University Athletic Hall of Fame
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators Football Head Coach Billy Napier was inducted into the Furman University's Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 Friday during a ceremony at the Huguenot Loft in Greenville, S.C. Napier fashioned an outstanding football career as Furman's quarterback from 1999-2002. It...
