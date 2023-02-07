Read full article on original website
Related
Escaped Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death
Police are re-investigating the death of Sarah Jean Hartsfield's previous fiancé following the alleged murder of her husband. KPRC's Bryce Newberry reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
wdhn.com
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas could be in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a...
‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation
Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
WLBT
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
WAPT
Community forum held in Vicksburg on heels of shooting that killed 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg residents came together Thursday for a community forum aftera 13-year-old child was shot to death. “Now it’s time for Warren County and Vicksburg to put those things in action,” Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. Save Our Children Vicksburg led off its first...
vicksburgnews.com
3 charged with kidnapping related to missing 14-year-old
3 people have been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a 14-year-old ward of the state. The 14-year-old came up missing several days ago and an alert was sent to the community. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace explains, “The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of...
Families of Harris County Jail victims push Texas agency for answers
Families and loved ones pressed Texas' jail standards agency during a Wednesday meeting in Austin.
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
Mississippi police officer fired. She was one of 3 officers on leave after death of man in custody.
A Mississippi police officer involved in the arrested of a man who died while in custody has been fired. Officials from the City of Jackson confirm that Kenna McCarty, one of three Jackson police officers who have been on administrative leave after the New Year’s Eve death of Keith Murriel, has been terminated.
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
Woman killed in Copiah County crash
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash. The crash happened on Dentville Road around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. Deputies said a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and flipped multiple times. The vehicle came to rest right-side […]
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in locating runaway teen
[UPDATE] – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced the missing teen has been located and is safe. Original story below. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local runaway. From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office:. The Warren County...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
Mississippi sheriff: Driver in head-on crash that sent four to hospital has two prior DUI convictions
The driver of the van involved in the two-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital on Sunday has been convicted twice in the past for driving under the influence. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies at the scene were immediately focused on rendering aid to victims of the crash.
Comments / 0