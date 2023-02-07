A quick breakdown of Saturday's home SEC loss against the Commodores. WHAT HAPPENED: Seven-foot center Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points, but it was Vanderbilt's deadly 3-point shooting that bludgeoned host Florida and handed the Gators a killer 88-80 loss in their Southeastern Conference game Saturday at Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center. Robbins, in his second season since transferring from Minnesota, hit 10 of his 18 shots, nine of 11 free throws and went three of four from the 3-point line, part of a Commodores long-ball barrage that finished at 12 of 23 for the game (that's 52.2 percent). Five different Vandy players hit 3s, with guard Trey Thomas going 4-for-4 on his way to 14 points. Point guard Ezra Manjon had 11 points and eight assists in engineering a Vandy offense that hit 48.3 percent for the game. The Gators, meanwhile, had another dreadful shooting performance from the arc; just two of 20 (that's 10 percent) with both makes coming from reserve wing Kowacie Reeves, who scored 14 points off the bench. UF got team highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds from fifth-year forward Colin Castleton, as well as a career-high 18 points from freshman guard Riley Kugel, but the Gators just could not keep pace with Vandy's offense in finishing at 47.8 percent, with 58 of their points coming in the paint. UF also undermined itself by making only 14 of 23 free throws, including 12 of 21 in the second half when several key misses occurred while the Commodores were making their move by erasing a three-point Florida lead with less than 11 minutes left with a seven-point run to take a lead they never gave back.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO