Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lorraine Stulen, 85, of Spencer
Graveside Services for 85-year-old Lorraine Stulen of Spencer will be Friday, February 10th at 2 PM at the Dickens Cemetery in Dickens. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Carleen A. Launderville, 71, of Alta
A Funeral Mass for 71-year-old Carleen A. Launderville of Alta will be Monday, February 13th at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lawrence Eckhoff, 92, of Ocheyedan
Services for 92-year-old Lawrence Eckhoff of Ocheyedan will be Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM at Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Live-Saving Awards Presented in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Minnesota State Trooper, a tow truck operator, and a County Deputy have been given life-saving awards for actions they took at the scene of a traffic accident on the interstate near Jackson in December. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells us Trooper Thomas Saunders and tow...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weather Causing Infrastructure Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Municipal Utilities says this week’s temperature fluctuations is causing the soil to move, and that has caused at least four water main breaks. Sheldon also dealt with a leak this week that created an outage for several blocks – we’re not sure what caused that one.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An Albert City man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance. 35 year old Nicholas Skog entered a guilty plea to methamphetamine possession in September. He appeared before Judge Charles Borth in Buena Vista County district court Monday to receive his sentence.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Iowa Lakes Hires Mike Myers as New Golf Coach
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – Iowa Lakes Community College announced the hire of Emmetsburg native Mike Myers as the New Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach. As a high schooler Myers competed in the state tournament 3 times for the E-Hawks and would attend Iowa Lakes Community College where he graduated in 2016 before transferring to Midland University in Nebraska. Myers played collegiate golf for the Lakers where he was Team Captain both seasons. While golfing at Midland, Myers was All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Honorable mention his junior year.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Snow Removal Budget
Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s been snow this winter than the previous two years. Spencer Public Works Director Mark White says they’ve already spent 104 thousand dollars clearning streets, equal to the entire amount they spent last year. Two years ago, operations for the entire winter ran 118 thousand dollars.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Comedy Night February 17th
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Event Center is brining two Minneapolis comedians to town Friday, February 17th. Mary Mack reminds KICD News she and her husband – Tim Harmston – have both played the Clay County Fair. Mack does voice-over work for commercials and...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer and GTRA With Place Winners at Girls Wrestling State Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted the Wrestling State Championships February 1st and 2nd in Coralville. 12 KICD area athletes competed and 3 came away with finishes on the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn placed 6th in the 110-pound Bracket. Guinn said she had...
Comments / 0