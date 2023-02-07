Read full article on original website
Augustana College Students Exhibited Nature Photography
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (February 10, 2023) — Augustana College students enrolled in the nature photography class taught by biology professor Dr Stephen Hager exhibited their work on campus January 31. The fourteen students in the January term biology class explored their relationship with the natural world through photography. Dr...
“In Conversation: Zaiga Minka Thorson, Dana Keeton, & Ryan Vizzions,” February 23
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. A lauded painter, a noted art therapist, and an award-winning photojournalist will share their histories and thoughts at the Figge Art Museum on February 23 when the Davenport venue hosts In Conversation: Zaiga Minka Thorson, Dana Keeton, & Ryan Vizzions, an informal and enriching conversation about how artists address personal trauma through their artistic practices.
Distinguished Monmouth College Alum Hiroyuki Fujita ('92) Featured in Video From Office of Prime Minister of Japan
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (February 10, 2023) — If Monmouth College students are looking for inspiration in the early days of the spring semester, they would be wise to watch a four-minute video recently released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan, which highlights the remarkable career of 1992 graduate Hiroyuki Fujita.
Dance Marathon 29 Pushes All-Time Total Raised Over $34 Million
IOWA CITY, IOWA (February 10, 2023) — More than 500 current University of Iowa students participated in the 2th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history. Olivia...
Local Students Named to Missouri University of Science and Technology's Fall 2022 Honor's List
ROLLA, MISSOURI (February 10, 2023) — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester. HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR. Davenport, Iowa. 52807, Stephanie Stellmach, aerospace engineering, first-year student. Moline, Illinois. 61265, Sam Monroe,...
Charles Pelsang From Blue Grass, Iowa, Named to Fall 2022 Dean's at Saint Francis University
LORETTO, PENNSYLVANIA (02/10/2023) — Congratulations to Charles Pelsang from Blue Grass, Iowa (52726), for being named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University. Pelsang, majoring in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, was among 838 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists (President's and Dean's) for the Fall 2022 semester.
Step Afrika! to Bring World-Renowned Step, Storytelling
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College, Saturday, February 11. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. The performance, which blends percussive dance styles practiced by...
“Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts,” February 16
Thursday, February 16, 6 p.m. Presented on February 16 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts will find Herbert Hoover Presidential Library & Museum director Dr. Thomas Schwartz discussing the U.S. presidents driven to succeed in spite of the lowly circumstances of their births, and men who were never quite content with their enormous successes.
Rhythm City Casino Welcomes Josh Blue and Heywood Banks
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 9, 2023) — We are happy to announce that Comedian Josh Blue will be performing in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30PM and 9PM. You must be 21+ to attend either performance, as the Rhythm Room is located on the Casino Floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, February 10, at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A presale for this performance will take place on Thursday, February 9, 10 AM.
Tori Verbeck of Geneseo, Illinois, Graduates from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
WHITEWATER, WISCONSIN (February 9, 2023) — Tori Verbeck from Geneseo, Illinois, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held December 17, 2022. Around 775 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center. Verbeck graduated...
Abigail Campbell of Silvis, Illinois, Named to Fall 2022 Dean's List at University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OHIO (February 9, 2023) — Abigail Campbell, of Silvis, Illinois (61282), has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Located in Findlay, Ohio,...
Grant Boosts Community Impact of Two Augustana College Centers
Grant funding for a sustainability interface manager will boost the impact of the Upper Mississippi Center and the Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness. The role will be a key leader in several of the centers’ ongoing efforts, including the sustainable watersheds project with the city of Davenport. Here, students are seen assessing the fish population in a local stream to determine the overall health of the watershed.
Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, February 21 and 23
University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Thursday, February 23, 10 a.m. Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA. Having traveled the world performing their energetic, original, and soulful music in 47 states and 24 countries to date, the joyful musicians of Doreen's Jazz New Orleans bring their lauded talents to two area venues just in time for Mardi Gras week: on February 21 (Mardi Gras Day itself) at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, and on February 23 at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Ben Rosenblum, February 24
Friday, February 24, 7:30 p.m. With RG magazine stating that his "music keeps you on your feet and not wanting to miss a single moment of magic," award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum headlines a February 24 concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport, the New York City-based artist a significant talent who, according to DownBeat magazine, "caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits."
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, February 19
Sunday, February 19, 7 p.m. A pair of award-winning, multi-platinum-selling rock outfits will share the stage at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on February 19 with the arrival of the national “Rock Resurrection Tour,” an eagerly anticipated event boasting the Grammy-nominated Wisconsin artists of Skillet and the Canadian alt-rockers of Theory of a Deadman.
Psych-Funk Melting Pot: El Perro Kick Off Their U.S. Tour at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, February 17
Radio Moscow are probably the loudest thing ever to come out of Story City, Iowa. The blues-rock power trio blew doors off of clubs nationwide and worldwide while sharing stages with Monster Magnet, High on Fire, the Groundhogs, Pentagram, and Nebula. Taking strong cues form the likes of Cream, Blue Cheer, and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Radio Moscow have proved a reliable road band, delivering old-school sounds with modern intensity.
Iowa Regents Walk Away From Table with Essential UIHC Healthcare Workers, Union Files Unfair Labor Charges to Address Lack of Bargaining
IOWA CITY, IOWA (February 10, 2023) — 3,800 nurses and other healthcare professionals at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics who are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa expressed frustration and anger as representatives of the Iowa Board of Regents refused to bargain Monday morning. The Union has filed a Prohibited Practice Complaint (PPC) alleging the Board of Regents are failing to fulfill their duty to bargain in good faith.
“Selma,” February 16
Thursday, February 16, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Presented as the first in a series of groundbreaking feature-length films that celebrate the remarkable achievements women have made in the cinematic arts, director Ava DuVernay's Academy Award-winning Selma enjoys a February 16 screening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum, this 2014 historical drama a work that the New York Times deemed "a triumph of efficient, emphatic cinematic storytelling."
Palliative Care Info Session/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 6-7PM, at our Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, IL 61265. Join us for information about...
Study-Abroad Trip to Greece is Topic of February 16 Monmouth Associates Program
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — To stand where Socrates stood. To get into position at the starting line where the first Olympic athletes raced. To experience "xenia" in its many shapes and forms. Those were just some of the highlights of a Monmouth College study-abroad trip to Greece...
