DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 9, 2023) — We are happy to announce that Comedian Josh Blue will be performing in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30PM and 9PM. You must be 21+ to attend either performance, as the Rhythm Room is located on the Casino Floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, February 10, at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A presale for this performance will take place on Thursday, February 9, 10 AM.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO