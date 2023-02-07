ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

rcreader.com

Augustana College Students Exhibited Nature Photography

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (February 10, 2023) — Augustana College students enrolled in the nature photography class taught by biology professor Dr Stephen Hager exhibited their work on campus January 31. The fourteen students in the January term biology class explored their relationship with the natural world through photography. Dr...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

“In Conversation: Zaiga Minka Thorson, Dana Keeton, & Ryan Vizzions,” February 23

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. A lauded painter, a noted art therapist, and an award-winning photojournalist will share their histories and thoughts at the Figge Art Museum on February 23 when the Davenport venue hosts In Conversation: Zaiga Minka Thorson, Dana Keeton, & Ryan Vizzions, an informal and enriching conversation about how artists address personal trauma through their artistic practices.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Dance Marathon 29 Pushes All-Time Total Raised Over $34 Million

IOWA CITY, IOWA (February 10, 2023) — More than 500 current University of Iowa students participated in the 2th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history. Olivia...
IOWA CITY, IA
rcreader.com

Step Afrika! to Bring World-Renowned Step, Storytelling

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College, Saturday, February 11. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. The performance, which blends percussive dance styles practiced by...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

“Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts,” February 16

Thursday, February 16, 6 p.m. Presented on February 16 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts will find Herbert Hoover Presidential Library & Museum director Dr. Thomas Schwartz discussing the U.S. presidents driven to succeed in spite of the lowly circumstances of their births, and men who were never quite content with their enormous successes.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Rhythm City Casino Welcomes Josh Blue and Heywood Banks

DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 9, 2023) — We are happy to announce that Comedian Josh Blue will be performing in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30PM and 9PM. You must be 21+ to attend either performance, as the Rhythm Room is located on the Casino Floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, February 10, at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A presale for this performance will take place on Thursday, February 9, 10 AM.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Grant Boosts Community Impact of Two Augustana College Centers

Grant funding for a sustainability interface manager will boost the impact of the Upper Mississippi Center and the Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness. The role will be a key leader in several of the centers’ ongoing efforts, including the sustainable watersheds project with the city of Davenport. Here, students are seen assessing the fish population in a local stream to determine the overall health of the watershed.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, February 21 and 23

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Thursday, February 23, 10 a.m. Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA. Having traveled the world performing their energetic, original, and soulful music in 47 states and 24 countries to date, the joyful musicians of Doreen's Jazz New Orleans bring their lauded talents to two area venues just in time for Mardi Gras week: on February 21 (Mardi Gras Day itself) at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, and on February 23 at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
MAQUOKETA, IA
rcreader.com

Ben Rosenblum, February 24

Friday, February 24, 7:30 p.m. With RG magazine stating that his "music keeps you on your feet and not wanting to miss a single moment of magic," award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum headlines a February 24 concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport, the New York City-based artist a significant talent who, according to DownBeat magazine, "caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits."
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, February 19

Sunday, February 19, 7 p.m. A pair of award-winning, multi-platinum-selling rock outfits will share the stage at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on February 19 with the arrival of the national “Rock Resurrection Tour,” an eagerly anticipated event boasting the Grammy-nominated Wisconsin artists of Skillet and the Canadian alt-rockers of Theory of a Deadman.
EAST MOLINE, IL
rcreader.com

Psych-Funk Melting Pot: El Perro Kick Off Their U.S. Tour at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, February 17

Radio Moscow are probably the loudest thing ever to come out of Story City, Iowa. The blues-rock power trio blew doors off of clubs nationwide and worldwide while sharing stages with Monster Magnet, High on Fire, the Groundhogs, Pentagram, and Nebula. Taking strong cues form the likes of Cream, Blue Cheer, and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Radio Moscow have proved a reliable road band, delivering old-school sounds with modern intensity.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Iowa Regents Walk Away From Table with Essential UIHC Healthcare Workers, Union Files Unfair Labor Charges to Address Lack of Bargaining

IOWA CITY, IOWA (February 10, 2023) — 3,800 nurses and other healthcare professionals at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics who are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa expressed frustration and anger as representatives of the Iowa Board of Regents refused to bargain Monday morning. The Union has filed a Prohibited Practice Complaint (PPC) alleging the Board of Regents are failing to fulfill their duty to bargain in good faith.
IOWA CITY, IA
rcreader.com

“Selma,” February 16

Thursday, February 16, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Presented as the first in a series of groundbreaking feature-length films that celebrate the remarkable achievements women have made in the cinematic arts, director Ava DuVernay's Academy Award-winning Selma enjoys a February 16 screening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum, this 2014 historical drama a work that the New York Times deemed "a triumph of efficient, emphatic cinematic storytelling."
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Palliative Care Info Session/Gilda's Club

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (February 8, 2023) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 6-7PM, at our Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, IL 61265. Join us for information about...
MOLINE, IL

