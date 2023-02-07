Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Improvements planned for truck stop some Haywood County residents call dangerous
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County residents have complained the layout of a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 is causing traffic jams and wrecks. They said safety measures are needed before someone is seriously hurt. But officials said such plans are already in the works. There...
WLOS.com
Local Duke Energy generating unit offline after fire at Rutherford County plant
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A power generating unit is offline at a local Duke Energy plant following a fire Thursday morning, Feb. 9. That's according to officials with Duke Energy. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday at the Cliffside Plant in Rutherford County. Several fire departments...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
WLOS.com
Fast-track program designed to temper trooper shortage in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a trooper shortage in North Carolina for several reasons. But a fast-track training program happening in the mountains later this year aims to get more officers out on patrol. There are 230 trooper vacancies across North Carolina right now. In the western counties,...
WLOS.com
Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
WLOS.com
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
WLOS.com
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
WLOS.com
Winter storm watch issued, NCDOT crews make final preps for predicted weekend snow, ice
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will complete final snowstorm preps Friday, Feb. 10, ahead of forecasted winter weather this weekend. News 13 meteorologists have issued a Weather Warn Day for Sunday, Feb. 12. Saturday night, as rain during the day will...
WLOS.com
What's the status of the Merrimon Ave road diet?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Work continues on an ongoing road diet project along Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. The project began in October 2022. Four months later, orange construction cones are still up, and bike lanes are not finished. Once complete, the project will convert the stretch of Merrimon Avenue...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com
Milliken to close Rutherford County facility, affecting 103 employees
BOSTIC, N.C. (WLOS) — Global manufacturing company Milliken is shutting down a plant in Rutherford County. The county Economic Development Office said it has reached out to the company to offer assistance to employees. Milliken said it is still working to see how many workers it may be able to place in other facilities in the region.
WLOS.com
Catamount Middle School goes remote temporarily due to high rates of illness
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Catamount Middle School in Cullowhee is operating on a remote learning schedule Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8-9, due to high rates of illness among staff and students. The school announced in-person learning would resume on Friday, Feb. 19. Assignments will be emailed to students and...
WLOS.com
'We need to do something' Report finds racial disparity in county, city school scores
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Buncombe County commissioners received the results of a report on the status of students in county and Asheville City Schools. The report showed a significant disparity in student achievement according to race. The report, which did not include private, charter or...
WLOS.com
'Renters need protection now:' Advocates call for source of income protections
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Western North Carolina housing advocates are calling for additional protections for renters. “Our renters need protection now against source of income discrimination,” Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity Senior Development Officer Cassidy Moore said. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity wants source of income added...
theonefeather.com
Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
WLOS.com
Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
Comments / 1