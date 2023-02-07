ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'Renters need protection now:' Advocates call for source of income protections

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Western North Carolina housing advocates are calling for additional protections for renters. “Our renters need protection now against source of income discrimination,” Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity Senior Development Officer Cassidy Moore said. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity wants source of income added...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some call for more transparency as unnamed European company considers mountain location

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month

Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

