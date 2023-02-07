Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
Just over half of NC’s hospitals in full compliance with price transparency law, watchdog group says
Just over half of North Carolina hospitals reviewed by a watchdog organization are complying with a federal price transparency law, a study found.
WLOS.com
'Renters need protection now:' Advocates call for source of income protections
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Western North Carolina housing advocates are calling for additional protections for renters. “Our renters need protection now against source of income discrimination,” Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity Senior Development Officer Cassidy Moore said. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity wants source of income added...
WLOS.com
State health officials hope online registry shortens wait for behavioral health care beds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched an online registry to help decrease hospital wait times for behavioral health care beds. The registry will provide a real-time list of available beds at facilities across the state, making it easier to connect...
qcnerve.com
Some Health Providers Endanger Patients by Ignoring Psychiatric Advance Directives
In late summer 2021, Sue came home from work to find her 24-year-old son Michael confused. He shrugged in response to most questions and muttered words that didn’t make much sense. Sue knew something was wrong because this wasn’t the first time this had happened. Michael was involved...
COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping as wastewater count spikes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions kept falling across North Carolina even as officials reported a spike in the amount of the virus in wastewater. Cases fell by 7 percent and the number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped below 1,000 for the first time since mid-December according to […]
beckerspayer.com
BCBS North Carolina lost state health plan contract despite proposing lowest overall cost, records show
The three payers competing for North Carolina's state health plan contract submitted very similar bids, but Aetna ultimately won out based on a higher score for its administrative services, according to new documents released by the North Carolina State Treasurer's office. According to a Feb. 7 news release, Treasurer Dale...
North Carolina foster children with mental health challenges living in emergency rooms
(WGHP) — The State Department of Social Services is admitting it’s in an emergency situation when it comes to housing children in the foster care system, especially those with mental health challenges. FOX8 has confirmed dozens of children are living in hospital emergency rooms because there isn’t a family to care for them. Cone Health […]
WLOS.com
Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
WLOS.com
Some call for more transparency as unnamed European company considers mountain location
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
publicradioeast.org
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
A Virginia pharmacist was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Florida for his role in defrauding Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, the Justice Department announced.
WLOS.com
Fast-track program designed to temper trooper shortage in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a trooper shortage in North Carolina for several reasons. But a fast-track training program happening in the mountains later this year aims to get more officers out on patrol. There are 230 trooper vacancies across North Carolina right now. In the western counties,...
North Carolina Parents’ Bill of Rights raising concerns about LGBTQ students who don’t have support at home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Public school teachers in our state could be required to notify parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. This would be a stipulation under the "Parents' Bill of Rights" that passed the republican-controlled senate Tuesday. Some lawmakers believe the bill could...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
WLOS.com
Local Duke Energy generating unit offline after fire at Rutherford County plant
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A power generating unit is offline at a local Duke Energy plant following a fire Thursday morning, Feb. 9. That's according to officials with Duke Energy. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday at the Cliffside Plant in Rutherford County. Several fire departments...
