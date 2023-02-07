Read full article on original website
Applicants for Pawnee Mental Health sought by Geary County
The Geary County Commission is looking for applicants to fill two seats on the Pawnee Mental Health Services board, Commissioner Trish Giordano said in a social media post Thursday.
Maynard named executive director of Rock Springs Ranch
MANHATTAN — There was a time, Steve Maynard admits, when he was a shy, introverted kid. Then came summer camp. “By highlighting my talents and knowledge, the (camp) staff brought me out of my shell and built up my confidence and self-esteem,” said Maynard, who in January was named executive director of Rock Springs Ranch south of Junction City.
Manhattan a stop on the ‘Kansas Broadband Roadshow’
TOPEKA — Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will take its “Kansas Broadband Roadshow” across the state beginning this week. Starting in Emporia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Broadband staff will travel the state to learn directly from Kansans about internet access and its availability in their communities.
Fifth annual Pancakes for Pawnee set for Feb. 21
Pancakes for Pawnee is an annual fundraiser benefiting Pawnee Mental Health. In its fifth year, this event raises money to help pay for mental health services for those who cannot afford them. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the west side Early Edition Restaurant located at...
Cats' Cupboard will move to new location following private gift
MANHATTAN - The KSU Foundation has announced a private donation will fund the renovation of the former Campus Ecumenical Center into the new home for K-State's food pantry, Cats' Cupboard. The new location will increase the panty's size from just 800 square feet to 8,000 square feet, providing enhanced space...
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location. Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.
WIBW
Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
K-State College of Arts and Sciences announces student ambassadors
MANHATTAN — The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors. Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on involvement. The College of Arts and Sciences student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of...
WIBW
Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise. The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.
WIBW
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill
A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 barrels’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek.
Geary Community Farmers Markets seeking 2023 vendors
The Geary Community is starting to look for vendors for the Geary Community Farmers Market that will open May 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the JC Naz parking lot, 1025 S. Washington in Junction City. More information and a link to sign up can be found HERE. The...
WIBW
Harvesters to host Valentine’s Day food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers with Harvesters will host the food bank’s next food distribution on Valentine’s Day. Harvesters says its next food distribution will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The event follows the cancellation of its last distribution at the Kansas Neurological Institute.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
Specialist examines effect of deployment, trauma on couples
MANHATTAN — A new book from a Kansas State University trauma specialist explores the effects deployment and trauma can have on soldiers' relationships with partners and families using research from a long-term study with Kansas Army couples. "Bulletproof Vows: Stories of Couples Navigating Military Deployments and Life's Battles" is...
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil leak in Kansas identified
A new report has revealed the cause of the Keystone Pipeline oil leak in Washington County last year.
